Israeli Government SLAMS Gigi Hadid For Sharing Antisemitic Meme

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has found herself in hot water after posting a meme that the Israeli Government is claiming as antisemitic.

They are also accusing the Victoria's Secret model of co-signing the murder of innocent civilians.

Gigi Hadid Shares Israeli Meme On Social Media

Instagram Stories | Gigi Hadid

Yesterday, Gigi Hadid shared a meme to her Instagram Story that read, "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

Hadid's post did not sit well with the Israeli government as they shared their own version of the meme, tagging Hadid and slamming the supermodel.

Israeli Government Blasts Gigi Hadid On Social Media

Instagram Stories | State Of Israel

The official State of Israel page then clapped back, putting Gigi Hadid on blast as they shared their own version of the meme, this time reading, "There is nothing valiant about Hamas' massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do."

They also tagged Hadid adding, "Have you been sleeping this past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand."

Israeli Government Claims Gigi Hadid's 'Words Mean Nothing'

Instagram Stories | State Of Israel

The Israeli Government did not stop there as they then shared a graphic photo of children's toys and clothing spread out on a bloody floor.

The account added, "If you don't condemn this your words mean NOTHING."

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence On Hamas Attack

MEGA

Last week, Gigi Hadid broke her silence on the Hamas attacks, sharing on social media, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily."

She went on, "I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic.”

Instagram | Gigi Hadid

“If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love and strength – whoever and wherever you are," the Victoria's Secret model added.

She concluded by expressing, “There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”