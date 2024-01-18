Israeli Cooking Formats ‘Chef Swap’ & ‘Yum Factor’ Taken To Market By Dori Media

EXCLUSIVE: A duo of Israeli cooking formats are being taken to market by Losing Alice producer-distributor Dori Media.

Dori is shopping Chef Swap and Yum Factor, both of which are produced by Fremantle-owned Abot Hameiri, at Content Americas.

Yum Factor has so far only aired a pilot and sees three home cook contestants cooking to the best of their abilities to win cash, with the twist being that they need to figure out whose taste buds will crown the ultimate flavor champion out of a jury of six regular people.

Chef Swap, meanwhile, has been running for two seasons on Israel’s Reshet/Channel 13 and sees two chefs spend time in different culinary worlds, facing up to different management styles and service methods.

Dori Media has a number of shows in production and on its sales books including the likes of Losing Alice, which was picked up internationally by Apple TV+, and Amia, based on the 1992 terror attacks on the Israeli embassy.

“We are excited to offer the international television marketplace these innovative new cooking shows from Abot Hameiri that truly flip the script on the conventional unscripted series set in the kitchen,” said Dori CEO & President Nadav Palti.

Last Mipcom, Palti was one of a small number of Israeli delegates who journeyed to Cannes, and he spoke to Deadline about his desire to stop Hamas from “winning” by carrying on with his “personal, professional and business life.”

