Israel Is Bombing Gaza in Response to Hamas Attacks: What Is Happening and Why?

The Israeli/Palestinian war has been dominating headlines for the past couple of weeks.

The latest round of conflict began on Oct. 7, when Hamas broke through the barriers erected around Gaza by Israel, some arriving by air in paragliders, and launched a multi-pronged surprise attack that killed over 1,000 people, including civilians. Hamas also reportedly took nearly 200 Israelis hostage and fired numerous rockets. The death toll from the attacks include 260 people who were attending a music festival.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 17: A man sits near a wall with photos of hostages kidnapped and taken to Gaza in last Saturday's Hamas attack on October 17, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. As Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip in its campaign to vanquish Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that launched a deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7th, worries are growing of a wider war with multiple fronts, including at the country's northern border with Lebanon. Countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Israel, and Israel has begun relocating residents some communities on its northern border. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of residents of northern Gaza have fled to the southern part of the territory, following Israel's vow to launch a ground invasion. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) Amir Levy / Getty Images

In the days since, Israel has launched a massive bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, which is about as big as Las Vegas and contains a population of over 2 million people, half of whom are children. As of Oct. 17, Israeli airstrikes have killed over 2,778 Palestinians in Gaza (including at least 700 children) and wounded more than 13,000. One million Palestinians in Gaza have also been displaced in the conflict after Israel ordered residents of the northern part of the territory to evacuate and move south.

For many readers, the current war (and the years of history behind it) stands as a topic that's hard to understand fully. This problem is exacerbated by our current era of social media in which misinformation is routinely seen thriving in response to any number of world events. Of course, it's easy to find yourself getting lost in the weeds when it comes to trying to understand the historical scope of this conflict, including (but not limited to) the timeline of Zionism to the post-World War II Palestine partition plan and beyond.

To give an inadequately brief summary of the conflict: Following the Holocaust, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians either fled or were forcibly removed from their homes in the 1948 Arab–Israeli War to make way for Jewish settlers who argue that the area is their historic homeland. Prior to that, a civil war in what was known as Mandatory Palestine broke out in response to the United Nations proposing Resolution 181 (II), which was a partition plan that divided the area into three zones: one Arab, one Jewish, and an international zone around Jerusalem.

Millions of Jewish people have since settled in the country now known as Israel while land that Palestinians previously occupied has been chipped away at over the decades. The majority of Palestinians who are still in the area now live in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, as well as refugee camps in neighboring countries like Lebanon and Jordan. There are also of course Palestinians living as citizens in countries across the world, including Israel and the U.S.

At the time of publication of a Human Rights Watch report in 2021 that said Israeli authorities were carrying out “crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,” just under seven million Jewish Israelis and seven million Palestinians were estimated to be living in the region between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River “encompassing Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).” The OPT, notably, is comprised of Gaza and the West Bank. Another 2 million people who identify as Arab live in Israel, a little more than 20 percent of the population, according to the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.

Israel political map with capital Jerusalem, national borders, important cities, rivers and lakes. English labeling and scaling. Illustration. Peterhermesfurian / Getty Images

To be clear, Complex doesn't always cover hard news or every geopolitical event. However, the ongoing conflict is the biggest story in the world—yet many people don't understand what's happening. With those readers in mind and a focus on linking out to those who are attempting to tell a nuanced story, we put this piece together.

RAMLA, ISRAEL -- OCTOBER 14, 2023: Bodies of civilians killed in the unprecedented assault a week ago by Hamas on communities near Gaza are collected, identified, placed in temporary storage and waiting to be claimed by family members at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Across Israel and inside the Gaza Strip, the sheer scale of death in this conflict is overwhelming the living. Institutions from hospitals to mortuaries. forensics labs to cemeteries are staggering under the weight. At least 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and some 2,800 in Gaza since Oct. 7, when the current war began with a cross-border attack by the militant group Hamas.(MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES) Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Hamas attack

In addition to at least 260 people being killed at the Tribe of Nova music festival on Oct. 7, Hamas was also reported to have taken numerous hostages during the attack. Per the Associated Press, the larger offensive saw over 1,300 people being killed by Hamas in Israel. Collectively, the attacks—which are reported to have started with the firing of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip—have been referred to in the press as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The music festival portion of the violence was detailed in a recent Rolling Stone piece. Several survivors were quoted in the piece, including one attendee who recalled feeling “hunted” during the attack. “They tried to kill me,” one attendee told the publication. “Not just me, everyone at the festival. We were helpless. We were unarmed civilians who just wanted to have fun.”

Peace advocates have spoken out to warn against the weaponization of these tragic deaths, both in Israel and here in the U.S. In fact, many have pointed to the U.S. response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks as an example of how not to respond to such a tragedy.

As for the history of Hamas, that’s more complicated than some might assume. The organization has rejected a two-state solution and has sought to establish an Islamic Palestinian state in the areas that are currently Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip through violent means. In October 1997, the U.S. Department of State declared Hamas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, which means it was “designated by the Secretary of State” under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

But sometimes lost in the discussion are past remarks from relevant leaders about the Hamas' growth over the decades. In 2019, per Ha’aretz columnist Gidi Weitz, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said during a Likud party meeting that those who want “the establishment of a Palestinian state” should support Hamas. “This is part of our strategy—to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank,” Netanyahu reportedly said at the time.

DEIR AL BALAH, GAZA - OCTOBER 15: Search and rescue efforts continue in destroyed house of Zaydan family hit by Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza on October 15, 2023. Civil defense teams and local residents try to rescue people under rubble of collapsed building. (Photo by Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency / Anadolu via Getty Images

How has Israel responded?

As of Oct. 16, per an AP News report, the Gaza Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed (with over 700 children) and 13,000 wounded since Israel began its response. Among the dead were 11 Palestinian journalists, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, though it is unknown if they're dead or alive.

At one point, more than a million people were being told to evacuate by Israel's military. The sheer logistical improbability of such an evacuation was quickly pointed out, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying this was "extremely dangerous" and "simply not possible" in some instances. In some cases, people who were told to evacuate to avoid Israeli airstrikes were still killed in Israeli airstrikes.

"We need immediate humanitarian access throughout Gaza, so that we can get fuel, food and water to everyone in need," Guterres told the press on Oct. 13. "Even wars have rules. International humanitarian law and human rights law must be respected and upheld; civilians must be protected and also never used as shields."

The aforementioned Human Rights Watch report from 2021 adds greater context on the situation in Gaza, specifically, prior to the events of Oct. 2023. At the time, most of the water in the region was believed to be "unfit for human consumption."

The availability of water has also been a key facet of the latest developments, with Israeli officials telling Axios on Oct. 15 that the water supply to those in the southern Gaza Strip region had "resumed" following a push from President Joe Biden. Earlier, Israel had cut off water in the area as part of its response to the taking of hostages by Hamas.

On Monday, Oct. 16, United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told CNN that “not one drop of water, not one grain of wheat, not a liter of fuel” has been allowed into Gaza for the past eight days and people were growing desperate.

On Oct 17, the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza was destroyed, killing around 500 people in what was initially reported to have been an Israeli airstrike. While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did pin the blame on a misfired Hamas rocket, an MSNBC reporter pointed out that it's unlikely a misfired rocket could inflict such damage and that the IDF had a history of lying. According to the World Health Organization, the hospital was one of 20 facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military. Relatedly, Israel has carried out 51 attacks against healthcare facilities in Gaza since the start of the conflict.

Israeli historian and genocide scholar Raz Segal has spoken out against Israel's war in Gaza saying, "We're seeing the combination of genocidal acts with special intent. This is indeed a textbook case of genocide."

As for how Israelis feel about the Hamas attack that began this war, a recently released poll suggested that the majority of Jewish Israelis blame Netanyahu.

Smoke plumes rising above buildings during an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023. Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7 which killed at least 1300 people, sparking a retaliatory bombing campaign that has killed more than 1900 in the Gaza Strip ahead of a potential Israeli ground invasion of the territory. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images) Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images

Misinformation

In an address to the American people this month, President Joe Biden made a widely quoted statement where he said he'd seen “confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.” The remarks received a great deal of media attention, only for a White House rep to later clarify to the Washington Post that Biden hadn’t actually seen or otherwise independently confirmed such alleged pictures at the time.

This moment points to a larger issue surrounding how people in the U.S. get their news, not to mention the importance of those with a platform—a POTUS, especially—taking extra care when using words like "confirmed."

While there is no argument that the attack in question and those like it should be condemned, some have taken the approach of weaponizing the tragedy and related traumas. For those in the U.S. who lived through the American government's response to 9/11, plus the initial "wipe-'em-off-the-map" messaging shared by many public figures at that time, there are potential parallels to consider here.

But more specifically on the misinformation front, the Muskification of Twitter has arguably allowed misinformation on the platform to flourish in a new way. The problem, however, is not relegated to any single social media service. The U.S. Agency for Global Media states it is “accountable to six bipartisan House and Senate committees” as an independent agency of the U.S. government, which noted in a recent update that “misinformation and propaganda” immediately began to spread following initial news of the music festival killings.

Meanwhile, a number of media outlets, public figures, and celebrities have been criticized for the manner in which they’ve addressed the latest developments on the Israel and Palestine front.

For example, the BBC reported about pro-Palestinian protests happening in the UK only to later admit they misled the public.

In the US, CNN reporter Sara Sidner also repeated claims from the Israeli government about beheaded babies live on the air. She later said the story was not confirmed, apologized, and claimed she was misled.

Twitter: @sarasidnerCNN

Not all misinformation occured on social media. In the print edition of the British newspaper The Times, they used a headline of "Israel shows mutilated babies" in large font with an image of bombed children, but in tiny font it clarifies the image is of Palestinian children.

Not to be outdone, some celebrities have been publishing misinformation of their own.

What have leaders said?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the press after his meeting with Netanyahu on Oct. 12. During his remarks, Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. military’s support of Israel. He pointed to what he said was “overwhelming” bipartisan approval when it came to congressional moves required to continue that support.

In the same joint press conference, Netanyahu compared Hamas to ISIS and said that the organization would be "crushed." He added, "Thank you, America, for standing with Israel today, tomorrow, and always."

Other Israeli leaders have been outspoken in recent weeks. President Isaac Herzog blamed Palestinian civilians for not rising up against Hamas—an example of collective punishment. Minister of Energy Israel Katz was quoted saying, “No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home.” Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett questioned why a TV anchor would even ask about Palestinian civilians. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has referred to Palestinian fighters as "human animals." And finally, a Twitter account for the Israeli Prime Minster, tweeted and deleted a post reading, "This is a struggle between the children of light and the children of darkness, between humanity and the law of the jungle."

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority President, recently spoke with Biden in a call during which “humanitarian assistance” needs in Gaza were discussed. Per an ensuing press release, Biden “offered President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority his full support for these important and ongoing efforts.”

On Oct. 15, Abbas was revealed in a WAFA News Agency update as having “stressed that the policies, programs and decisions of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) are what represent the Palestinian people as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and not the policies of any other organization.” According to Reuters, an initial version of the news release was worded differently, with the "stressed that the policies, programs, and decisions" portion having reportedly read "stressed that Hamas' policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people" in its original form.

On Oct. 17, Abbas canceled his meeting with President Biden following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that Palestine blamed on an Israeli airstrike.

Back in the States, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham made headlines after offering a quick "Yeah" in response to a reporter’s question of whether he was calling for the U.S. and Israel to “bomb Iran” even without “direct evidence” of any involvement in the Hamas attack.

Meanwhile, France and Germany have taken steps to ban protests in support of Palestine.

What is a path forward for the region?

Despite the Israeli government suggesting they are willing to begin a ground invasion in Gaza, not everyone in Israel is as interested war. A 19-year-old woman who was a victim of the Hamas attack resisted calls for vengeance and instead blamed the Netanyahu government for pursuing war instead of a political solution.

Twitter: @BenzionSanders

Another man, whose parents were killed in the Hamas attack, went on BBC and said, "I'm not crying for my parents—I am crying for those who will lose their lives in this war. We must stop the war."

Twitter: @helenachumphrey

Many American Jews are also pushing Israel to stop the war. At a rally just outside the White House organized by Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, protestors were holding up signs that read "CEASEFIRE" and "STOP GENOCIDE OF PALESTINIANS." In a Slate article, a Jewish woman was quoted saying: “Jewish grief is being used as a weapon to call for the imminent destruction of Gaza—by politicians, by so-called justice organizations. And mainstream media largely conveys the false narrative that all Jewish people support the state of Israel and its actions.”

Back in 1967, the Security Council Resolution 242 was adopted by the UN Security Council. The resolution called, in part, for "the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the occupied territories" and was a central aspect of subsequent negotiations.

A lot has happened in the decades since, though ideas about potential paths forward can largely be divided into two groups: those who argue for what’s often referred to as a one-state solution and those who argue instead for a two-state solution. The former option, notably, could go one of two ways—either a unified democratic system or an annexing of the West Bank region into Israel.

In the more immediate sense, the Center for Strategic and International Studies recently shared a piece outlining the complex nature of what could be next in the region. The D.C. think tank said this month, "Israel has no good options in Gaza."

President Biden was recently quoted saying Hamas must be eliminated but that "there must be a path to a Palestinian state."

This story will be updated as this conflict continues to unfold.