  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israel accuses Bella Hadid of advocating 'throwing Jews into the sea' during pro-Palestinian march

Zac Ntim
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
bella hadid
Bella Hadid. Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

  • Bella Hadid livestreamed from a pro-Palestinian protest over the weekend.

  • Israel's official Twitter account posted footage from the protest and criticized the model.

  • The Twitter account said Hadid was "advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The official Twitter account for the state of Israel posted an image of Bella Hadid at a pro-Palestinian march in New York on Sunday and accused the supermodel of advocating "throwing Jews into the sea."

Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, joined the pro-Palestinian march as the worst period of violence between Gaza and Israel since 2014 continued. Since last Monday, Israel has launched more than 1,000 air and artillery strikes into Gaza, killing at least 188 Palestinians, including 55 children, the Associated Press reports. Israeli forces have reported 10 dead and say militants groups have fired more than 2,900 rockets, roughly a third of which they say have been intercepted by Israel's air defenses, The Guardian reports.

Over the weekend, an Israeli airstrike destroyed a building in Gaza that housed several international news organizations, including the AP and Al Jazeera.

On Sunday, Hadid livestreamed part of the protest on her Instagram account, and Israel's official Twitter account posted a screenshot of part of Hadid's livestream with the caption: "When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This shouldn't be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you. #IsraelUnderAttack."

No footage posted to social media shows Hadid calling for any harm to Jewish people. But the official Israel Twitter account noted that it was referring to videos of the supermodel chanting the decades-old slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Hadid can be seen saying the chant here.

The slogan has been used by Palestinian activists across the world, and it refers to the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, which mark the geographic and political boundaries of the state of Israel.

Palestinian organizers have long argued that the phrase is a chant in support of the human rights and self-determination of Palestinian people living within those borders. Israel has labeled the chant as antisemitic, interpreting it as a call for the abolition of the state of Israel.

The official Israel Twitter account made a similar interpretation under its screenshot of Hadid's Instagram.

"For those of you who don't know, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," is a phrase used by those who call for the elimination of Israel (from the river to the sea....)," the account tweeted.

The official Israel Twitter account is managed by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs' digital-diplomacy team. Insider has reached out to both Hadid and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further comment.

Hadid has been outspoken on social media about her support of Palestinian causes. She and her sister Gigi Hadid have shared several infographics and personal statements on their Instagram accounts.

"I love my family, I love my Heritage, I love Palestine. I will stand strong to keep their hope for a better land in my heart," she said in one Instagram post.

Last week, the model shared a series of infographics and pictures created by a pro-Palestinian account, Key48Return, which she later deleted after it was noted that the post included an antisemitic cartoon.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Supermodel Bella Hadid donned traditional dress and joined a 'Free Palestine' march in New York City

    Bella Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian, marched in New York and posted messages of support on social media.

  • Israel said it didn't mean to kill 42 civilians in Gaza on Sunday, saying it attacked a series of militant tunnels that caused people's homes to collapse

    The Israel Defense Forces struck a series of tunnels in Gaza on Sunday, saying Hamas used it as a secret transport link.

  • Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women are bucking the patriarchal, authoritarian stereotype of their community

    Ultra-Orthodox women have become the primary breadwinners in their families. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty ImagesUltra-Orthodox Jews have been in the news a lot lately, partly due to their reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a few exceptions, the stories present ultra-Orthodox Jews as a patriarchal community that is authoritarian and resistant to public health measures, even during a global pandemic. While this narrative has dominated coverage of this community for decades, it comes from a focus on ultra-Orthodox men. Male community leaders are quoted in the media, and men are more visible among the crowds that are resisting and protesting lockdown measures. This reinforces both outside views of women in the community as subservient and internal attempts to silence and exclude women. But given the gender segregation in ultra-Orthodox communities, a complete picture of this society simply cannot be gleaned from men alone. And when you look at ultra-Orthodox women, a picture of major societal change emerges. Women in the community are increasingly making reproductive decisions, working outside the home and resisting rabbis’ authority. Reproductive decision-makers As a religious studies scholar who focuses on gender and Jews, I spent two years from 2009 to 2011 interviewing ultra-Orthodox women in Jerusalem about their reproductive experiences. What I heard then I see reflected in the dynamics in ultra-Orthodox communities in Israel today. We talked about their pregnancies – ultra-Orthodox women have about seven children on average – as well as their choice of contraception and prenatal tests. What came out most prominently from our conversations and the many hours of observations I conducted in clinics and hospitals was that after several pregnancies, ultra-Orthodox women begin to take control over their reproductive decisions. This runs counter to what the rabbis expect of them. Rabbis expect ultra-Orthodox men and women to come to them for guidance on and permission for medical care. Knowing this, both male and female doctors might ask a woman who requests hormonal birth control, “Has your rabbi approved of this?” This relationship cultivates mistrust among ultra-Orthodox women and leads them to distance themselves from both doctors and rabbis when it comes to reproductive care. However, this rejection of external authority over pregnancy and birth is supported by the ultra-Orthodox belief that pregnancy is a time when women embody divine authority. Women’s reproductive authority, then, is not completely countercultural; it’s embedded in ultra-Orthodox theology. Primary breadwinners While gender segregation has long been a feature of ultra-Orthodox ritual life, men and women now lead very different lives. In Israel, ultra-Orthodox men spend most of their days in a Kollel, or religious institute, studying sacred Jewish texts. This task earns them a modest stipend from the government. While the community still valorizes poverty, ultra-Orthodox women have become the primary breadwinners. Over the past decade, they have increasingly attended college and graduate school in order to support their large families. In fact, they now enter the work force at a similar rate as their secular peers and are forging new careers in technology, music and politics, for example. New cultural representations Some recent TV shows depict this kind of nuanced understanding of gender and authority among ultra-Orthodox Jews. Take the last season of the Netflix series “Shtisel,” for instance. In the TV show, Shira Levi, a young ultra-Orthodox woman from a Mizrahi background – which refers to Jews from the Middle East and North Africa – does scientific research. She enters into a relationship with one of the main Ashkenazi, or European Jewish, characters. Their ethnic differences end up being a bigger source of tension than Shira’s academic interests. Another character, Tovi Shtisel, is a mother who works outside the home as a teacher. Despite objections from her husband, a Kollel student, she buys a car so she can get to work more efficiently. And finally, Ruchami, who first appears as a teenager in season one, eagerly marries a Talmud scholar but struggles with a serious medical condition that makes pregnancy life-threatening. Despite her commitment to ultra-Orthodox life, she flouts rabbinic and medical rulings. After her rabbi’s ruling that she should not have another child due to her medical risks, Ruchami decides to get pregnant without anybody’s knowledge. Ruchami Weiss, played by Shira Haas, in the Netflix series ‘Shtisel.’ Netflix These characters reflect my research that ultra-Orthodox women have a much different relationship to rabbinic authorities and pronouncements than men. This is not just due to changing attitudes among women, however. Ultra-Orthodox society has been experiencing what some call a “crisis of authority” for years. Today there is a proliferation of new formal and informal leaders, leading to a diffusion of authority. In addition to the many rabbis in ultra-Orthodox communities, their assistants or informal helpers, called askanim, operate pervasively. Ultra-Orthodox women also turn to theories that are repackaged in ultra-Orthodox language, like anti-vaccination campaigns. And finally, ultra-Orthodox Jews have created online groups that challenge the authority of leading rabbis. Recognizing diversity The dominance of one narrative about ultra-Orthodox Jews’ reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic ignores other reasons why the virus spread so rapidly and devastatingly in these communities. Interviews with women would have revealed that poverty and cramped living spaces made social distancing almost impossible. These conversations would have also revealed that although some consider Rabbi Chaim Kaneivsky, a 93-year-old ultra-Orthodox rabbi who has cultivated a significant following, to be the “king of COVID” for rejecting public health measures, there is no single rabbi whom all Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews follow. In fact, many ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel have been following COVID-19 guidelines. And furthermore, attention to women’s complicated experiences with the medical establishment would have highlighted the mistrust and doubt that permeates the ultra-Orthodox community’s relationship to public health measures. During a public health crisis, it is easy to demonize those who might not follow medical guidelines. But ultra-Orthodox Jews are diverse, and I believe understanding their complexity would enable better medical information and care to reach these populations. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michal Raucher, Rutgers University. Read more:FBI reaches out to Hasidic Jews to fight antisemitism – but bureau has fraught history with JudaismAmid COVID-19 spike in ultra-Orthodox areas, Jewish history may explain reluctance of some to restrictions Michal Raucher received funding from The Fulbright Foundation and the Wenner Gren Foundation to complete research related to her first book.

  • Israel-Palestine conflict: Bella Hadid cries for dead as she joins protests in New York

    ‘You cannot allow yourself to be desensitised to watching human life being taken,’ said supermodel

  • Katy Tur Welcomes Second Baby, Daughter Eloise with Husband Tony Dokoupil

    Katy Tur and husband Tony Dokoupil welcomed son Theodore "Teddy" in April 2019

  • Joe Biden’s silence in the face of Israeli violence is a disgrace

    Cracks are emerging in the wall that has historically separated any criticism of Israel from American politics – but Joe Biden is still not listening Activists and protesters march in support of Palestine near the Washington monument in Washington DC on 15 May 2021. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images On Saturday, an Israeli air strike killed 10 people from the same extended family after missiles hit the family’s house in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza. A five-month-old baby, the sole survivor, was pulled out alive from the rubble, having been trapped next to his deceased mother. As I write this, at least 180 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 52 children. Ten Israelis have also been killed, including two children. All the innocents slain, whether Palestinian or Israeli, must be mourned, and it’s beyond distressing to know that the number of deaths will only rise as the days go on. What will remain steady, however, is this morbidly lopsided ratio of death. Many more innocent Palestinians will be killed than Israelis. That fact, along with over 70 years of continued Palestinian dispossession (of which the Sheikh Jarrah evictions are a part), has galvanized global opposition to Israel’s latest actions. Popular demonstrations have broken out around the world in support of Palestinian rights. Since the United States provides the key financial, military and diplomatic backing to Israel, one wonders where Joe Biden and his administration are during this crucial moment. Not out front and leading, would be a kind way of putting it. Calling Biden’s attitude to Middle East diplomacy a “stand-back approach”, the New York Times noted how his administration has so far done little and accomplished less. “Muted” is how National Public Radio described it. In fact, it’s much worse. This administration’s reaction has not only been relatively quiet; it has also been callous, predictable and nothing short of a disgrace. This administration’s reaction has not only been relatively quiet; it has also been callous, predictable, and nothing short of a disgrace Consider Biden’s own response when reporters asked him on Thursday if the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was doing enough “to stop this violence there from escalating”. Biden answered that “thus far there has not been a significant overreaction” from the Israelis. Considering the massive asymmetry of death and destruction, one can only wonder, in absolute horror, what our president would consider “a significant overreaction”. The Biden administration also twice blocked security council statements on the crisis this past week, and was alone in opposing the security council from holding an open meeting on the issue on Friday. Last week, a state department spokesman, when pressed, couldn’t even get himself to say that the right of self-defense extends to the Palestinian people. A US envoy also didn’t arrive in the region until Saturday, and the Biden administration hasn’t even named a nominee for US ambassador to Israel. So while the administration claims to be working “behind the scenes” to solve this latest crisis, that argument is looking more and more like an alibi for being both unprepared for the tough demands of foreign policy while simultaneously adopting a nihilistic business-as-usual approach to cover for Israel’s aggressive policies. If that’s the case, both the Palestinians and the American people stand to lose, the former obviously losing dozens if not hundreds more lives, the latter losing important prestige and influence. And who gains? None other than Benjamin Netanyahu, who just over a week ago, was about to be ousted as prime minister after his repeated failures to form a coalition government – Israel has had four elections in two years – while simultaneously facing corruption charges. But here’s the deal, as Joe Biden would say. The president’s deference to Israel’s wishes – long the American reflex – may no longer represent the political consensus in his party. The United States is changing, and so is the Democratic party, with cracks emerging in the wall that has historically separated any criticism of Israel from American politics. That change was bravely – and movingly – evident on the floor of the House of Representatives last week. “The United States must acknowledge its role in the injustice and human rights violations of Palestinians,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated during a Special Order hour organized by Representatives Marc Pocan and Marie Newman. “This is not about both sides,” she continued. “This is about an imbalance of power.” She was hardly alone. Calling Netanyahu a “far-right ethnonationalist” on the floor of the House, Representative Ilhan Omar asked how the American government can “pay lip service to a Palestinian state, yet do absolutely nothing to make that state a reality, while the Israeli government we fund tries to make it impossible?” Representative Rashida Tlaib rose and affirmed that “I am the only Palestinian American member of Congress now, and my mere existence has disrupted the status quo. I am a reminder to colleagues that Palestinians do indeed exist, that we are human, that we are allowed to dream.” Her voice breaking after quoting a Gazan mother’s fears of losing her children to Israeli bombs, Tlaib said: “We must condition aid to Israel on compliance with international human rights and end the apartheid.” Representative Ayanna Pressley proclaimed: “Palestinians are being told the same thing as black folks in America. There is no acceptable form of resistance. We are bearing witness to egregious human rights violations. The pain, trauma and terror that Palestinians are facing is not just the result of this week’s escalation, but the consequences of years of military occupation.” And Representative Cori Bush, who is also African American, explained on the House floor how “the same equipment that they use to brutalize us is the same equipment that we send to the Israeli military to police and brutalize Palestinians”. Congress has probably never seen such a powerful display of support for Palestinian lives. But what’s important is not just the support but the way it was articulated. When Ocasio-Cortez spoke, she drew a personal connection from Puerto Rico to Palestine. Pressley stated that, as a Black woman, she too was no stranger to the sorts of police brutality and state-sanctioned violence that Palestinians suffer. Bush tweeted: “The Black and Palestinian struggles for liberation are interconnected, and we will not let up until all of us are free.” Omar connected her refugee experiences to surviving warfare. And Tlaib talked about being raised Palestinian “in Detroit, the most beautiful, blackest cities in America, a city where movements for civil rights and social justice are birthed”. Each woman made the struggle for Palestinian liberation into something deeply personal, like they were all meeting at the intersection of their collective lives. For too long, Palestinians have been seen as problems to be solved or bombed. Once they’re seen as people and as a people, however, and once their struggle is both understood and identified with, everything changes. That was the change we heard on the House floor this week. It was an embrace of empathy for Palestine. In its own way, the change is earth shaking. These are the voices in American politics demanding something different, a new way of looking at Palestine and Palestinians. Unlike what this administration is offering, that demand can be called leadership. And it’s a demand that must, and will, be heard. Moustafa Bayoumi is the author of How Does It Feel to Be a Problem?: Being Young and Arab in America

  • Kansas City rally backs Palestine with hundreds marching from Country Club Plaza

    At Brush Creek in Kansas City on Saturday, protesters tore down the Israeli flag from a post alongside Ward Parkway.

  • Israel moving towards ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza now that several military objectives have been met, reports say

    Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas could start imminently, according to senior Israeli officials. Egypt would mediate the discussions.

  • Writer from East Jerusalem goes viral for speaking out about conflict between Israelis and Palestinians

    A young Palestinian writer went viral after speaking out to several news outlets about the forced eviction of Palestinians by Israel. Mohammed El Kurd describes his personal experience living in the midst of the conflict in East Jerusalem with CBSN's Lana Zak.

  • A rapist sheriff, a thieving ex-cop: 44 Idaho police disciplined for misconduct in 2020

    Hundreds of Idaho police officers have had their certifications revoked since 2002.

  • As Muslims in Kansas City emerge from holy month, focus remains on global suffering

    “It was very stressful, especially in a time like Ramadan, to be so worried,” said a UMKC student with family in India.

  • Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March to Israeli Embassy in London

    Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in London on Saturday, May 15, as fighting between Israel and groups in Gaza continued.On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said 2,300 rockets had been fired at the country since May 10. At least ten deaths inside Israel have been reported during that period.The ministry of health in Gaza said 139 people had been killed and some 1,000 wounded inside the enclave as of Saturday.Footage captured by Max Sultan shows a large crowd filling the street near London’s Israeli Embassy. Credit: Max Sultan via Storyful

  • An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

    A contraband officer noticed some candy wrappers looked tampered with.

  • Belgian ambassador's wife claims diplomatic immunity over Seoul slap

    The wife of Belgium's ambassador to South Korea is seen slapping a shop worker in CCTV footage.

  • 'He needs him now': Pride and revulsion in Russia as troubled Putin lifts up Stalin

    Under Stalin’s rule, approximately 1.7 million Soviet citizens were evicted from their homes and taken to forced labor camps. About 690,000 were executed.

  • Blinken says he hasn't seen evidence Hamas was in AP building Israel struck

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he had not personally seen evidence that Hamas was operating in a building that housed offices for Al Jazeera, the AP and other media in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli government has claimed, AP reports.The latest: "The Secretary was referring only to what he personally had seen. As he made clear, any such information would be provided to others in the administration, not directly to the secretary of State," a senior State Department official told Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Israel has said the presence of a Hamas military intelligence office justified an airstrike that destroyed the 12-story building on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that Israeli intelligence had shared proof with the U.S. “Shortly after the strike we did request additional details regarding the justification for it,” Blinken said at a press conference in Denmark Monday, later adding he has "not seen any information provided.”Blinken said he "will leave it to others to characterize if any information has been shared and our assessment of that information."The state of play: The AP and Al Jazeera have also said they were not provided evidence that Hamas occupied the building. The news outlets condemned the airstrike and called for an independent investigation, with AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt saying "the world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today." Acting director-general of Al-Jazeera Media Network Mostefa Souag called the strike a "war crime," describing it as an effort to curtail press coverage of the situation in Gaza. "We have called on the Israeli government to put forward the evidence. AP’s bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building. This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk."AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt in a statementIn a phone call with Pruitt on Sunday, Blinken "offered his unwavering support for independent journalists and media organizations around the world and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.Editor's note: This story has been updated with comment from a senior State Department official.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Elizabeth Olsen Returns to the Dark Side With New Look at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

    Elizabeth Olsen dropped jaws at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as she debuted a new hair color on the red carpet. See her transformation below.

  • Megan Fox Matched Her Bra and Lipstick to Her Suit

    This look is red hot.

  • Emma Watson and Boyfriend Leo Robinton Make Rare Appearance Together in L.A.

    Emma Watson and her boyfriend of almost two years Leo Robinton were spotted on a quick pharmacy run in Los Angeles over the weekend.

  • The US is studying how COVID-19 vaccines work in people with suppressed immune systems - after research suggested they develop fewer antibodies from the shots

    People with immune disorders were excluded from COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. It's unclear if vaccines are effective for people in this group.