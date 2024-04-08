Isla Fisher Announces Divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen After 13 Years of Marriage



Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen are getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Isla announced the news today in a personal message shared to her Instagram Story, which also included a photo of her and Sacha smiling and posing next to each other in tennis outfits.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” she wrote over the picture. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

She continued to express her and Sacha desire for privacy as they move through this transitional phase. “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” Isla said. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The couple married in March 2010 and have since welcomed three children together.



The two first met at a party in Sydney, Australia in the early 2000s The Borat actor later recalled his first impression of her in a 2020 interview with the New York Times. “She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party,” he said. “I knew instantly. I don't know if she did.”

Isla gave a rare glimpse into their family life during a 2021 interview with Marie Claire Australia. “I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age,” she told the magazine. “I want our children to have a normal childhood—being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny. All kids have the right to just be kids, and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine]. Motherhood is actually my favorite topic—but I keep it private.”

