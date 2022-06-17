Lo Bosworth reveals where she stands with former 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills' best friend Lauren Conrad

Are Lo Bosworth and Lauren Conrad still friends? Here's what Bosworth said in a recent TikTok. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At least one friendship between former cast members on The Hills has remained the real deal.

In a Thursday TikTok, Love Wellness founder Lo Bosworth — who starred on Laguna Beach and its spin-off The Hills but did not return for the latest series The Hills: New Beginnings — shared some insight into her friendship with Lauren Conrad, who she was close with while filming the original MTV programs. Responding to a commenter who asked her if she still talked to Conrad, Bosworth wrote, “Yep! I’ve lived on the east coast for more than 10 years so we don’t chat super frequently but definitely still friends.”

Bosworth, who moved from Los Angeles to New York in 2012, has stayed away from reality TV while building her line of women's wellness and personal care products. In a 2021 episode of Annalynne McCord and Shenae Grimes’ podcast Unzipped, Bosworth shared that she wants to keep her personal life private — and away from cameras.

“I would be totally happy and content if nobody on this earth knew who I was and I could just do what I wanted every day and just be successful that way," she said at the time. "All of this stuff, like still to this day makes me feel a little uncomfortable."

She shared that while she wasn’t aware of it before signing on to film her TV shows, she ultimately came to learn that she just “didn’t like being on TV.”

“I prefer to just be an anonymous person, but I opened Pandora's box,” she explained. “I can never close it again."

Bosworth did, however, reunite with the cast of Laguna Beach for a Zoom reunion in 2020. The reunion was held in partnership with HeadCount, an organization that encourages people to register to vote. Though the cast said they would reunite if just 500 people registered ahead of the election, the gang hit 20 times that goal before coming together online.

At the reunion, Bosworth revealed that the reason she and Conrad got cast in Laguna Beach in the first place was due to some not-so-good behavior on their parts.

“We were ditching school and we were getting into one of our cars and it was parked right in front of the office,” she shared at the time. “[The producer] happened to be walking by at that exact time and I think that’s the minute we were cast on the show.”