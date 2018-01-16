Iron Man's Avengers: Infinity War armour revealed

From Digital Spy

Some revelations for big blockbusters show up in the strangest places, and you can now add Iron Man's Avengers: Infinity War armour to the list.

We got a very brief and partial glimpse of it in the MCU film's first trailer in November 2017, but our first full look at the suit in action comes courtesy of an advert for Disneyland Paris.

The armour has a more rounded and streamlined look than his other designs. Especially the first one.

The Infinity War trailer revealed that a version of the giant 'Hulkbuster' armour will also appear in the movie. It also appears that Tony Stark will be having a new arc reactor embedded in his chest.

Avengers 4 will conclude the MCU's Phase Four, and is widely expected to end with some deaths or at least permanent retirements of its heroes. As the longest-serving Marvel hero, Robert Downey Jr is the favourite to hang up his metal tights.

The ad also features Thor's and Captain America's backs (although something tells us they don't belong to Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans this time), but judging by the long hair and World War II outfit, these aren't representative of how they will look in the movies.

The current count for Infinity War's cast is 76, which includes pretty much everyone you can think of in the MCU and more.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in the UK on April 27, 2018, and in the US on May 4, 2018, with its untitled sequel coming to the UK on April 26, 2019, and the US on May 3, 2019.

