Iron Maiden Announce 2024 ‘Future Past’ North American Tour
Iron Maiden is following a phenomenal performance at Power Trip earlier this month with a 2024 North American leg of its Future Past tour.
“We’re really excited to be bringing THE FUTURE PAST TOUR back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them!” said Bassist Steve Harris.
The trek has featured fan favorites alongside songs from the group’s 2021 studio album Senjutsu, which Rolling Stone praised as “one of the most rewarding and vital albums in Maiden’s catalog,” and 1986’s Somewhere In Time. According to a press release, Iron Maiden has played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023.
Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale on Tuesday, with general tickets beginning on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
In 2022, Iron Maiden returned to North America for their ongoing Legacy of the Beast world tour. The band originally kicked off the trek, which featured sets consisting mostly of fan favorites, in 2019 but paused when the world went into Covid-19-related lockdowns.
Iron Maiden 2024 Tour Dates
Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
Oct. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Oct. 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Oct. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct. 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 27 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
Oct. 30 – Montreal , QC @ Centre Bell
Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Nov. 6 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
Nov. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Nov. 12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Nov. 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center)
