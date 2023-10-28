Iron Maiden Announce 2024 ‘Future Past’ North American Tour

iron-maiden-tour-north-america - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

Iron Maiden is following a phenomenal performance at Power Trip earlier this month with a 2024 North American leg of its Future Past tour.

“We’re really excited to be bringing THE FUTURE PAST TOUR back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them!” said Bassist Steve Harris.

The trek has featured fan favorites alongside songs from the group’s 2021 studio album Senjutsu, which Rolling Stone praised as “one of the most rewarding and vital albums in Maiden’s catalog,” and 1986’s Somewhere In Time. According to a press release, Iron Maiden has played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023.

Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale on Tuesday, with general tickets beginning on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

In 2022, Iron Maiden returned to North America for their ongoing Legacy of the Beast world tour. The band originally kicked off the trek, which featured sets consisting mostly of fan favorites, in 2019 but paused when the world went into Covid-19-related lockdowns.

Iron Maiden 2024 Tour Dates

Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

Oct. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct. 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Oct. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 27 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 30 – Montreal , QC @ Centre Bell

Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 6 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

Nov. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Nov. 12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Nov. 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center)

