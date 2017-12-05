‘Iron Fist’ season 2 adds ‘Star Trek’ alum Alice Eve

Alice Eve is set to appear in “Iron Fist” Season 2 on Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively.

Eve’s role in the series is being kept under wraps, but she joins a returning cast that includes series star Finn Jones along with Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup, and Sacha Dhawan. An English actress who has appeared in film, television, and theatre, Eve is best known to American audiences for her role as Carol Marcus in the film “Star Trek: Into Darkness.” She also recently appeared in the third season of “Black Mirror” and the Lionsgate film “Misconduct.” She will also co-star in the Dakota Fanning-led film “Please Stand By,” due to be released in theaters in January.

“We are very excited to have an actress of Alice’s stature join the cast of ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist,’” said Marvel’s head of television and series executive producer Jeph Loeb. “Her exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else.”

Eve is repped by Independent Talent Group in the U.K and CAA and Untitled Entertainment in the U.S.

“Iron Fist” stars “Game of Thrones” alum Jones as Danny Rand, the heir to the multi-billion dollar Rand Corp. who returns to New York after training in martial arts for years in the mysterious city of K’un-Lun. Through his training, he was chosen to be the living weapon known as the Iron Fist, which allows him to channel his chi energy into his fists. It was the fourth Marvel-Netflix series to be released. The show was preceded by “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Luke Cage.” All four main characters then teamed up for “The Defenders” event series, which debuted on Netflix in August.

Season 2 will also see Raven Metzner take over as showrunner from Scott Buck, who left “Iron Fist” to work on the Marvel-ABC series “Inhumans.”

Related stories

Danny Masterson Exits Netflix's 'The Ranch' Amid Rape Accusations

Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 4, 2017

'House of Cards' Sixth and Final Season Shooting to Resume in Early 2018, Without Kevin Spacey

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!