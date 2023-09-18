Irish Grinstead, member of R&B girl group 702, dies at 43: 'Bright as the stars'

Irish Grinstead, best known as one-third of the '90s R&B girl group 702, has died. She was 43.

Grinstead, who comprised 702 with vocalists Kameelah Williams and LeMisha Grinstead, died Saturday, 702's representative Cory Taylor confirmed to USA TODAY Sunday. A cause of death was not given.

Taylor shared a statement from Grinstead's bandmate and sister LeMisha, which was also posted on Instagram.

"It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening," LeMisha said in the statement. "She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars!"

LeMisha added: "She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life!"

Grinstead struggled with her health in the months leading up to her death. In December 2022, 702 shared on Instagram that Grinstead was taking "a medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues." The nature of Grinstead's medical issues was not disclosed in the post.

"It is our hope that she will have a healthy and speedy recovery in the months to come," the group wrote at the time. "We ask that at this very difficult time that you please respect our privacy and continue to pray for us as Meelah and Misha continue to navigate and represent 702 for upcoming performances in 2023."

Grinstead became a household name in music thanks to her membership in 702, whose name takes inspiration from the area code of the members' hometown Las Vegas. The group debuted in 1996 with the release of the gold-certified album "No Doubt," which featured the hit single and Missy Elliott collaboration "Steelo."

702 went on to release two more albums, a self-titled sophomore album in 1999 and "Star" in 2003. The group's "702" album sold 1 million copies and boasted the No. 1 single "Where My Girls At?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Irish Grinstead, member of R&B girl group 702, dies at 43