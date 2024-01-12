Irish folk singer to perform at High Point Theatre

Jan. 11—HIGH POINT — Popular folk musician Emma Langford, an Irish singer and songwriter, will perform Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Langford is a Limerick-based songwriter with strong traditional influences and a penchant for storytelling. Her music focuses on fascinating women in Irish history, bringing Ireland's past into the present through modern interpretations of these stories.

In 2017, she released her debut album, "Quiet Giant," for which she received the Best Emerging Artist award at the inaugural RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards. She made her U.S. debut two years later during an international tour. That same year, she became the first recipient of the Dolores O'Riordan Music Bursary Award, an award created in memory of the late Irish singer who was the lead singer for The Cranberries.

Langford released her second album, "Sowing Acorns," in 2020. All of the proceeds from the album's first single, "Mariana," were donated to Safe Ireland, a charity focused on protecting women and children from domestic violence.

Langford also curates the Limerick Lady Festival, an initiative which aims to promote female musicians to tackle the issue of gender imbalance in the music industry.

Tickets for Langford's concert range from $20 to $30. They can be purchased online at highpointtheatre.com or by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001.