Irish Fest, Zoo A La Carte and more things to do in Milwaukee this weekend

Milwaukee's Irish Fest

Irish Fest returns to Maier Festival Park, with entertainment on more than half a dozen stages, plenty of Irish food and drink, and more. Irish Fest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17, 4 p.m. to midnight Aug. 18, noon to midnight Aug. 19 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 20. Admission at the gate is $5 for all on Aug. 17, $17 on Aug. 18 and $25 on Aug. 19-20. Seniors 60 and older get in for $17; kids 12 and younger get in for free. Info: irishfest.com.

RELATED: What to know about 2023 Milwaukee Irish Fest

A La Carte at the Zoo

Food from more than 40 purveyors, music on six stages, quality time with the animals — yep, it's A La Carte at the Zoo Aug. 17-20 at the Milwaukee County Zoo. A La Carte runs from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 17-19, and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 20. Tickets are $18, $17 for seniors 60 and older, $15 for kids ages 3 to 12, and free for children 2 and younger. Info: milwaukeezoo.org.

Milwaukee Fringe Festival

The seventh annual Milwaukee Fringe Festival sets up shop at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St., Aug. 18-19. Dance, live music and theater performances will fill the center's Todd Wehr Theater and outdoor Peck Pavilion, with roving performers, artisans and food vendors outside as well. Outdoor performances, all on Aug. 19, are free; tickets for shows in Todd Wehr Aug. 18-19 are $15. Info: mkefringe.com.

Puerto Rican Family Festival

The 10th annual Puerto Rican Family Festival celebrates Puerto Rican culture in Veterans Park, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 20. There'll be two stages of music, salsa dancing, food and more. Tickets are $10 for fest-goers 13 and older, $5 for seniors 65 and older. Info: prfestivalwisconsin.com.

Shakespeare in the Park at Havenwoods

The Summit Players Theater's Shakespeare in the Park tour of state parks stops Aug. 19 in Havenwoods State Forest, 6141 N. Hopkins St. On stage is "Macbeth," with a workshop for those ages 8 and older at 5:30 p.m. and the performance at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Info: dnr.wisconsin.gov/events/76436.

RELATED: What you need to know about free summer Shakespeare shows in Milwaukee and Wisconsin parks

Playa Fest at Bradford Beach

Playa Fest, a Latin-themed beach festival, takes over Bradford Beach, 2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, with music, food and more from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 19. Admission is free. Info: Playa Fest 2023 | Latin Beach Festival Facebook page.

RELATED: Outdoor music, arts and more things to do in the Milwaukee area in summer 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Irish Fest, Zoo A La Carte, more to do in Milwaukee this weekend