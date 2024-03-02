Iris Apfel, Fashion Icon and Interior Designer, Dies at 102

Iris Apfel, a businesswoman, interior designer and fashion icon known for her eccentric style, who was also the subject of Albert Maysles’ 2014 documentary Iris, has died. She was 102.

She died at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, her rep Lori Sale confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

“Iris Apfel was extraordinary,” Sale shared in a statement. “Working alongside her was the honor of a lifetime. I will miss her daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: ‘What have you got for me today?’ Testament to her insatiable desire to work.”

She continued, “She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a unique lens – one adorned with giant, distinctive spectacles that sat atop her nose. Through those lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of color, a canvas of patterns and prints. Her artistic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary and her ability to blend the unconventional with the elegant was nothing short of magical.”

Born on Aug. 29, 1921, in Queens, New York, Apfel became a rule breaker in fashion at a young age, showing that she was not afraid to experiment with her style. She later studied art history at New York University and then went on to fine arts school at Wisconsin University.

After she graduated, she joined Women’s Wear Daily as well as worked for interior designer, Elinor Johnson, where she honed her decor skills.

Apfel married her husband Carl Apfel (who died in 2015) on Feb. 22, 1948. Together, they collaborated on many business adventures, including working on nine White House restoration projects.

Then in 1950, she launched her own textile company, Old World Weavers. She would go on to travel the world with her husband, exploring new cultures and seeking inspiration.

Her captivating and cherished collections eventually made their way to exhibitions across the globe, including The Fashion Institute of Technology, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Peabody-Essex Museum and more.

Throughout her career, Apfel wore many different hats, from textile guru to interior designer, visiting professor, style icon, brand ambassador and more. And at 97 years old, she signed with IMG Models in 2019, noting at the time that designer Tommy Hilfiger connected her with the agency. “I’m very excited and very grateful,” she said.

Hilfiger wrote in a tribute, “Iris Apfel has become a world-famous fashion icon because of her incredible talent not only as an artist, but as an influencer. She has had an amazing effect on so many people with her huge heart and magic touch with everyone she meets. She will go down in history as an innovator and a leader in the world of textiles, style and innovation!”

In 2014, Apfel was also the subject of Albert Maysles’ 2014 documentary Iris, which followed her journey to fashion icon status.

Most recently, she teamed up with washable rug company Ruggable to launch a collection, and was also working on an Art Book that is set to be released later this year.

Apfel is survived by her long-time caregivers Jennifer and Juliet, as well as family and friends.

