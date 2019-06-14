Irina Shayk Struts Down the Runway for the First Time Since Splitting from Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is moving on from Bradley Cooper in style!

One week after PEOPLE confirmed that the supermodel, 33, and actor, 44, had called it quits after four years of dating, Shayk stepped out at her first public outing in Florence, Italy.

Walking in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show on Thursday, a leather-clad Shayk looked fierce as she strutted down the runway wearing a black, form-fitting, strapless Ermanno Scervino dress.

To complete the daring look, the supermodel rocked matching leather opera gloves, black stockings, and Dorateymur’s “Groupie Ankle Strap” pointed-toe heels in black patent leather.

Her hair was styled into a sleek bun.

Later on, Shayk switched runway looks. Though she stuck with the black theme, this time, the model sported a Mugler design, which included a black pinstriped jacket and a matching knee-length skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Adding a sexy touch to the bold design, Shayk wore a sheer black top underneath the low-cut blazer, a thick black scarf around her neck, and sheer black gloves.

The star also kept on her stockings and patent leather heels from the previous look, adding a stocking clip that was displayed through her skirt’s sexy slit.

