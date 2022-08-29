Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper on Tropical Vacation Getaway in Rare Instagram Photo

Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper in Rare Photo from Tropical Vacation Getaway

Irina Shayk/Instagram Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and ex Bradley Cooper are having fun in the sun!

On Sunday, the supermodel, 36, uploaded a post on Instagram featuring various photographs of herself on a tropical getaway.

In the carousel, Shayk included one smiley snap of herself and ex Cooper, 47, where she can be seen wearing a floral bikini and mesh leggings while resting her head on the actor's shoulder.

Other images show Shayk posing beside some pigs on a beach, while the final shot sees the Sports Illustrated model lying in the center of a heart drawn in the sand.

Shayk captioned her post with a single red heart emoji.

Shayk and Cooper first started dating in spring 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four years of dating.

The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions following their breakup, even posing for photographs at a BAFTA Awards afterparty in 2020 and walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. the following year.

While appearing on the cover of Elle in March 2021, Shayk gave a rare comment about her co-parenting relationship with Cooper.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she said. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

She also praised the A Star Is Born actor's parenting skills, calling him "the most amazing dad."

Cooper has been romantically linked to Huma Abedin as of late, with a source telling PEOPLE on July 20, "They are dating but it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet."

While the couple is in no rush to get serious, sources said it's a good match between the actor and political staffer, 46.

"Bradley is fascinated by her. Huma is very international and has seen and done so much," an entertainment insider said of Abedin, who has been an aide and adviser to Hillary Clinton for more than 25 years. "He finds this intriguing and challenging."

Abedin and Cooper were reportedly first introduced by their mutual friend, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, earlier this spring, and have been quietly seeing each for months.