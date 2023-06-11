Reps for supermodel Irina Shayk shut down Tom Brady rumors: 'It is a totally malicious and fictional account'

The Russian supermodel is refuting reports that she actively pursued Tom Brady at a wedding in Sardinia. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Representatives for Irina Shayk are vigorously denying reports that the Russian supermodel "threw herself" at newly single, and newly retired, football great Tom Brady at a lavish wedding in Sardinia, Italy.

The rumors of Shayk's pursuit of the beloved former quarterback came out last week in a Page Six report that claimed Shayk made “a beeline” for Brady, 45, at the exotic wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick, which was held at the luxurious Hotel Cala di Volpe. The piece read that Shayk, 37, "scarcely let [Brady] out of her sight," and "followed him around" the festivities "all weekend," and that she was even "throwing herself at him" at the nuptials, which also welcomed big-name guests including Leonardo DiCaprio and Serena and Venus Williams.

The report added that Brady, who split from supermodel Gisele Buündchen, his wife of 13 years, in 2022, "wasn't interested" in pursuing anything with Shayk.

In response to the allegations, a representative for Shayk told Page Six that the claim is “totally fictional.” Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management, also told DailyMail.com: that "this story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."

Last week, a friend of Shayk's told DailyMail.com that Shayk and Brady's relationship was simply "platonic."

"They’re just friends. They have a purely platonic relationship," the friend claimed.

Shayk is the latest female celebrity who has been linked — accurately or not — to Brady since his divorce last fall, with insiders recently shutting down speculation about him and Kim Kardashian.

The model shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with actor Bradley Cooper. Despite the fact that the couple split in 2019, they're frequently seen spending time together while out and about with their daughter.