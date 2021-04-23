Ireland Baldwin Suffers Gruesome Injury While Babysitting: 'Birth Control'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Campione
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty  

WARNING: Below photo is graphic

Ireland Baldwin had a rough time babysitting!

The model, 25, posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, showing off a gruesome injury she suffered while watching two young boys.

In the selfie, blood is running down her face and covers one of her hands, seemingly from a nose bleed. 

"I baby sat two 7 year old boys for 45 minutes and it went like... #birthcontrol" she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by i r e l a n d 🍜 (@irelandbasingerbaldwin)

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Celebrates Being 6 Years 'Free of Anorexia and Bulimia': 'You Can Do It'

Ireland's uncle, Billy Baldwin, commented jokingly on the post, "When I grew up with your father and your uncles we called that...Tuesday," to which the model responded "Oh dear God."

Ireland doesn't have any kids of her own, but she is the older sister of dad Alec Baldwin's six younger children with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The couple share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½. 

They also have 7-month-old son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, whom Hilaria gave birth to in September, and 7-week-old daughter María Lucía Victoria, whom the family recently welcomed via surrogate.

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name, Thanks 'Special Angels' Who Brought Her into World

 

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Shares Impassioned Message About Self Love While Posing Nude: 'Respect Your Body'

In December, Ireland came to her stepmother's defense after the yoga instructor was accused of "pretending" to be Spanish.

Ireland supported Hilaria on her Instagram Story, calling her "very kind" and adding that she's "a good person, a caring person, who has always respected my relationship with my dad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone's life that they don't know anything about, don't know how they were raised, don't know who they were raised by," Ireland said. "... And the last thing we really need to do is start s— and gossip about something just so, so stupid."

"... She could be a malicious, terrible, horrible human who tears people down — but she isn't," she added. "Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids and she takes great care of my dad and that's all that really matters to me."

Recommended Stories

  • Chuck Fries, Prolific TV and Film Producer, Dies at 92

    Charles “Chuck” Fries, the longtime film and television producer who helped introduce the TV movie concept and shepherded films including “Cat People,” died on Thursday. He was 92. Over his six-decade-plus career, he participated in the production of more than 5,000 episodes of television, 140 television movies and mini-series, and more than 40 theatrical films. […]

  • Michael Chabon ‘Ashamed’ He Didn’t Speak Up About Scott Rudin’s ‘Abusive Behavior’

    “The abuse they suffered and were expected to endure at Scott Rudin Productions, has broken my heart,” author says Pulitzer-winning author and screenwriter Michael Chabon has broken his silence on Scott Rudin, saying that he is “ashamed” for not speaking up about Rudin’s “abusive behavior” toward staffers after 20 years of working with the EGOT winner. Though Chabon said he did not witness many of the stories that have been described in the recent Hollywood Reporter exposé and elsewhere, writing that he never saw Rudin use “vulgar or demeaning epithets” or cause physical injury. But he said he often witnessed Rudin’s outbursts and anger and acted as though nothing had happened. He acknowledges that it does not exonerate him for not speaking out, and that he “knew enough.” “Reading the accounts of Scott Rudin’s present and former employees, of the abuse they suffered and were expected to endure at Scott Rudin Productions, has broken my heart,” Chabon wrote in a blog post Friday. “In the roughly twenty years that I regularly collaborated with Scott, I worked with and got to know many of his employees – a generation of them – from the VPs, to the researchers, to the assistants who worked the phones. I remember Kevin Graham-Caso – he was a sweetheart – and it was a gut-punch to learn, from his brother David’s recent video, about his suicide, following years of struggle with PTSD.” Also Read: Producers Guild Creates Anti-Bullying Task Force Following Scott Rudin Accusations TheWrap has reached out to a rep for Rudin for a request for comment. Chabon had worked with Rudin dating back to the 2000 film adaptation of one of his novels “Wonder Boys.” He also collaborated with him on “The Mysteries of Pittsburgh,” and Rudin once held the rights to “Yiddish Policemen” and Chabon’s biggest work, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” for which Chabon won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Rudin also optioned Chabon’s first screenplay as far back as 1994. Chabon’s statement comes after an April 7 THR article in which former assistants and staffers accused Rudin of physical and mental abuse, including smashing a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and throwing objects. Since then, Rudin has announced that he would be stepping back from his Broadway productions and film and streaming projects, which include the revival of “The Music Man” and five different A24 films. Chabon says he at one point witnessed Rudin berate an employee and throw a pencil that struck the back of the staffer’s head, but that Rudin shortly after called Chabon into his office and behaved as though nothing had happened. Also Read: Is Scott Rudin Finished in Hollywood? “I saw him throw the pencil, I’m certain, only because he didn’t know I was out there in the waiting area,” he wrote. “In my presence, Scott’s behavior was relatively controlled, his criticisms and castigations were offered in a tone that could pass for ‘bantering.’ Sometimes when he didn’t like what he was hearing – a party couldn’t be reached, a restaurant had closed early – his face would flush with anger and I could see him working hard to keep a lid on himself.” Chabon said he also noticed the demeanor of Rudin’s LA offices change once the producer took up residence in New York toward the latter part of the ’90s. “‘You seem good,’ I remember saying to one of his LA development guys in that era, resuming work with him after an interruption of several months,” Chabon wrote. “‘That’s because I’m here,’ he replied brightly, ‘and Scott isn’t.'” Chabon added that even in the early days of working with Rudin, he took for granted his behavior and never used his influence to protect any of the young employees or ask Rudin to stop. He also addressed the video in which Rudin was accused of bullying a former assistant, Kevin Graham-Casio, who later took his own life. Also Read: Scott Rudin Accused of Bullying Former Assistant Who Later Took His Own Life (Video) “I didn’t do that. I didn’t do anything but carry on, as if. I’m not proud of that. Let me state it more honestly: I’m ashamed. I regret, and I want to apologize for, my part in enabling Scott Rudin’s abuse, simply by standing by, saying nothing, looking the other way. “lt’s not an excuse, or anything remotely like a justification, but I didn’t even break with Scott when, in 2010, he turned the fury, vitriol and vituperation against me, in a dispute over the terms of a deal, in a series of potent Rudin email bombs packed with nails, razor blades and personal insults.” Chabon then says he finally stopped working with Rudin five years later, but he still regrets not doing more. “It’s not enough to draw a line, however belatedly. You also have to point to it. You have to call people’s attention to it, and explain why it’s there, why you drew it. That’s another thing I did not have the courage or, to be completely honest, the inspiration or the vision, to do,” Chabon wrote. “I hope, but have no right to expect, that they’ll forgive me for my passivity and participation in the interlocking systems of dysfunction, bias and abuse that make, enable, reward and, worst of all, glorify the behavior for which, thanks to their courage, Scott Rudin is now being called to account.” Read the whole post here. Read original story Michael Chabon ‘Ashamed’ He Didn’t Speak Up About Scott Rudin’s ‘Abusive Behavior’ At TheWrap

  • Meghan Trainor Shares Video of 2-Month-Old Son Riley's 'Rocky Start': He Is Now 'Happy and Healthy'

    Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed son Riley in February

  • Ellen DeGeneres Is Jumping on the NFT Craze (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ellen DeGeneres, notorious aficionado of internet culture and memes, is the latest to get swept up in the mania for non-fungible tokens — better known as NFTs. DeGeneres is set to drop her first-ever NFTs next week, with proceeds from the stunt to be donated to Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen food-relief organization. NFTs […]

  • ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Temporarily Shuts Down Toronto Production Over Off-Set Covid Contact

    EXCLUSIVE: As the coronavirus infections surge in and around Toronto once again, Star Trek Discovery has hit the pause button on production. Months into shooting its fourth season, the Sonequa Martin-Green-led series has shuttered for the next two weeks due to a contact that was a little too close for comfort for CBS Studios. Out […]

  • Oprah Was 'Surprised' Meghan Markle Went 'All the Way There' with Racism Claims in 'Powerful' Interview

    "What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were," Oprah said about her March 7 interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

  • Richard Lewis Makes Surprise ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Return for Season 11 After Health Issues

    Following multiple back and shoulder surgeries, the actor and comedian rallied to shoot an episode of the upcoming Season 11.

  • DMX's life will be honored at two livestreamed memorials. Here's how to watch both

    The life of DMX, who died April 9, will be celebrated in two memorials over the weekend. Both events will be available to watch online.

  • Alex Smith blasts Washington coaching staff

    Alex Smith's comeback from a gruesome leg injury in 2018 will always stand as one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

  • Cardi B calls out Wisconsin rep for talking about her Grammy performance instead of police brutality

    Cardi B calls out Wisconsin rep for talking about her Grammy performance instead of police brutality.

  • Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Approved for Release by China Censors

    Chinese censors may search content obsessively for what they deem to be objectionable material, but they apparently don’t consider a film’s off-screen controversy quite as closely. At a time when China is booting major films like “Nomadland” or “Monster Hunter” from cinemas for perceived “insults to China,” its authorities have green lit Woody Allen’s troubled […]

  • Selena Gomez Is Keeping It Cool This Summer With Her New Platinum-Blond Hair Color

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty) Like flowy maxi dresses and chilled cocktails on the beach, Selena Gomez is keeping it cool this summer with her new platinum-blond shoulder-length hair. "New look.

  • Kate Middleton Shares An Adorable New Prince Louis Photo For His Third Birthday

    The youngest Cambridge turns three today.

  • You have to take a kayak to get to this floating co-working space — Future Blink

    Now that's one way to work from "home."

  • Notes On The Season: Acting Races Tighten; Glenn Close, Maria Bakalova Vie For Oscars & Razzies; Will Disney Rule?

    A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. Despite the shortcomings posed by pandemic considerations, plus the financial constraints that forced them to pre-tape canned acceptance speeches in certain less-starry categories, Thursday night’s Film Independent Spirit Awards was a pretty lively affair taking into account the Covid circumstances preventing us all from gathering […]

  • In Lieu of Annual Awards Luncheon, Publicists Raise $60,000 For Cinematographers Guild’s Hardship Fund

    In lieu of its traditional awards luncheon this year, which was canceled because of the pandemic, the Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, have raised more than $60,000 to support the guild’s Hardship Fund, in donations from publicists, studios and awards sponsors. The fund assists fellow industry publicists and guild members who […]