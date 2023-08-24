Ira Sachs’ Parisian Love Triangle Drama ‘Passages’ Launches Variety’s Partnership With BSBP on Screening Series in London

Variety has partnered with brand and culture consultancy BSBP to curate a series of exclusive Q&A screenings in London of some of the industry’s most anticipated films. The screenings, which are targeted at BAFTA and AMPAS voters as well as key players in the showbiz community in the U.K., will take place at London’s The Cinema at Selfridges.

Variety and BSBP have teamed with curated streaming service MUBI for the first screening in the series, which will be for “Passages,” written and directed by Ira Sachs. The screening will be accompanied by a Q&A conducted by Variety critic Guy Lodge with Sachs and leading actor Franz Rogowski. The event, which will take place on Friday, starting from 7 p.m., will be followed by a drinks reception.

The sexually frank relationship drama, about a polysexual Parisian love triangle, also stars Ben Whishaw and Adele Exarchopoulos, and premiered to great acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival, also playing at the Berlinale. It made headlines Stateside when the MPAA gave it an NC-17 rating, prompting MUBI to release it unrated instead.

Sachs is known for films such as “Love Is Strange,” “Little Men,” “Keep the Lights On” and “Frankie,” while Rogowski’s credits include “Transit,” “Victoria,” “Great Freedom” and “A Hidden Life.”

BSBP, which was founded by Bethani Stainfield-Bruce in 2016, is a brand and culture consultancy specializing in creating, executing and nurturing partnerships between brands and the film, music and entertainment industries.

“London is the epicentre of the European film industry and home to a significant portion of the global filmmaking community including some of Hollywood’s most illustrious actors, studios and behind the scenes movie-royalty. However, historically, the BAFTAs has been the only moment during the entirety of awards season when the spotlight is on London,” Stainfield-Bruce said.

“BSBP has partnered with Variety to curate a series of exclusive Q&A screenings of some of the industry’s most anticipated films. Our mission is to turn up the spotlight on Britain’s film industry and the opportunities that come along with that, particularly brand partnerships and cultural collaborations. This screening series will bring the energy and influence of L.A. awards season to London in order to better reflect the caliber of British-based filmmaking talent.”

