iPhone Found Perfectly Intact After Falling 16,000 Feet From Blown-Out Alaska Airlines Flight Window

Handout via Getty Images
Handout via Getty Images

Someone has found an iPhone that fell from the Alaska Airlines flight that made the news after a section of the plane blew out mid-air.

As shared by Senathan Bates, who later revealed that he's since agreed to an interview about his discovery, a phone belonging to one of the passengers was found on the side of the road. "Found an iPhone on the side of the road... Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!" wrote Bates, who lists his location on his profile as Vancouver, Washington. "When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet."

As he added in a second tweet, a broken charger can be seen connected to the bottom of the still-functioning phone. "There was a broken-off charger plug still inside it! Thing got *yanked* out the door," he wrote while apologizing for not getting a better picture before handing it off to the National Transporation Safety Board.

Twitter: @SeanSafyre

In a video originally shared on TikTok, he explained that he stumbled across the phone after the NTSB put out a call to help recover any missing pieces of the plane or any missing belongings. "I was, of course, a little skeptical at first, I was thinking this could just be thrown out of a car or someone dropped it while they were driving," he continued. "But I found it, it was still pretty clean. No scratches on it, sitting under a bush. It didn't have a screen lock on it."

Twitter: @SeanSafyre

The Alaska Airlines flight was headed from Portland International Airport to Ontario, California on Friday, January 5 when it was forced to make an emergency landing after a section of the plane blew out. Photos and videos of the plane, still in the air, showed a large chunk of the plane missing as its passengers miraculously remained calm. Alaska Airlines ordered all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to be grounded for inspection following the incident.

CNN reports that a Portland schoolteacher named Bob helped recover the fuselage door plug after it landed in his yard. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy announced the recovery at a news conference. "It’s fortunate that nobody died and there were not more serious injuries," she told CNN.

