Iowa's big celebrity moments in 2023 from Matt Rife's 'hottest' mom to Momoa's ex meet-up

Celebrity sightings were big this year in Iowa. Movie stars such as Mark Wahlberg and Jason Momoa brought long lines to area grocery stores, while a Des Moines native courted controversy alongside country star Jason Aldean.

The constant celebrity appearances paved the way for one of the most star-studded Hawkeye state years in recent history. From "American Pickers" to David Letterman picking up a shift at Hy-Vee, here are the Register's picks for the top five celebrity moments.

5. David Letterman surprises shoppers in Grimes during summer promotional visit

Late-night talk show host David Letterman stopped by a Hy-Vee grocery store in Grimes to bag some groceries, stock some shelves and amuse shoppers.

Late-night talk show legend David Letterman picked up a shift over the summer at the Grimes Hy-Vee. Letterman was in town for the Hy-Vee IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway in Newton when he surprised shoppers in the Des Moines suburb. Letterman chatted with supermarket employees and filmed a skit with two of them during his promotional visit. He even opened a pair of Campbell's soup and fed it to himself with a pair of tongs. Letterman, who has a promotional partnership with Hy-Vee, co-owns the No. 45 race car that competed in the IndyCar race.

4. Jason Aldean addresses 'Small Town' controversy at State Fair

Jason Aldean performs to a near capacity crowd to close out the 2023 Iowa State Fair on Aug. 20, 2023, in Des Moines.

Jason Aldean stoked controversy this year as his hit single, "Try That In A Small Town," flew to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. After the song hit No. 1, Aldean took to the grandstand to perform "Small Town," which was co-written by Des Moines native Kurt Allison, who grew up on the city's southside. The song's video contained references that offended some viewers. During his Iowa State performance, Aldean signed an American flag after draping it over his shoulder and pacing across the stage.

"You can't do anything these days without offending somebody," Aldean told the crowd of 12,581. His performance closed the 2023 Iowa State Fair grandstand performances.

3. Comedy star Matt Rife

Matt Rife (right) with his fan and friend Christina Reeder.

Iowa mom Christina Reeder first went viral after a cheeky NSFW video from Matt Rife's March show at the Funny Bone comedy club in West Des Moines captured the internet's heart.

“You are so hot,” Rife told Reeder who brought him cookies and a suggestive T-shirt.

Then, in November, the pair went viral again after a show in Ames. Reeder has amassed nearly 800,000 Instagram followers since the interaction. She has donated funds from her famous cookie recipe sales to charity and inspired a "Hot Moms Are Made In Iowa" T-shirt from Historic East Village-based Raygun.

After the show in Ames, the pair met up for a picture and Christina gifted Rife a John Lennon vinyl.

2. Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe of 'American Pickers' reunite after 3 years

The original "American Pickers" duo Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunited for the first time in three years over Memorial Day weekend in a tear-fueled moment. The childhood friends reached fame on reality TV in 2010 for their relatable on-air personas as they traversed the nation searching for rare antique relics. Then, in 2021, Fritz exited "Pickers" and had a stroke, which Wolfe announced on his Instagram in an emotional post. A longtime friend became Fritz's guardian, and a local bank took over the conservatorship of his finances. But for a moment in May, they reunited.

1. Jason Momoa runs into high school ex-girlfriend in Norwalk

Lindsey Aaron, left, reunited with her high school boyfriend, Jason Momoa, during his fall 2023 stop at Fareway in Norwalk to promote his new vodka line.

Jason Momoa and his high school ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Aaron, had a different kind of Norwalk High School reunion in October. Momoa returned to his hometown Fareway to sign bottles of his new Meili Vodka, which he created with best friend Blaine Halvorson. He also stopped at Hy-Vee in Urbandale.

But Aaron stood in line at her hometown store to see Momoa, sharing a brief moment of conversation before going their separate ways — again. Aaron was invited for drinks with fellow Norwalk alumni but didn't attend because her daughter had a debate tournament.

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register