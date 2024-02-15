Iowa vs. Michigan Livestream: Here’s How to Watch the Women’s Basketball Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can watch the Iowa vs. Michigan women’s basketball game online with a Peacock subscription.

Eight points is all it will take to make history. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is on the way to breaking the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record today, as the No. 4 Hawkeyes host the Michigan Wolverines in Iowa City. (Kelsey Plum currently holds the Division I record, with 3,527 points.)

Currently holding onto the fifth spot in the Big 10, the Wolverines will head to Carver-Hawkeye Arena following their 86-58 victory over Rutgers last weekend, while the Hawkeyes will hit the court after losing to Nebraska on Sunday. Here’s how to livestream the Iowa vs. Michigan women’s basketball game online tonight.

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Michigan Women’s Basketball Game Online

While previous Iowa games have streamed on a variety of services and aired on local networks, basketball fans can only watch tonight’s game on Peacock — here’s the scoop on your subscription options:

Stream Iowa vs. Michigan Women’s Basketball Game on Peacock

The Iowa vs. Michigan women’s basketball matchup will stream exclusively on Peacock. It’s the only streaming service that will carry today’s game.

If you want to watch tonight’s Hawkeyes vs. Wolverines game online, you can get a Peacock subscription starting at $5.99 a month for the Premium package. The plan includes access to stream over 50 channels, including live sports, NBC shows, and even Bravo series. A Peacock Premium Plus plan, meantime, costs $11.99 per month, and includes ad-free streaming.

Is the Iowa vs. Michigan Women’s Basketball Game on TV?

The Iowa vs. Michigan women’s basketball game will only stream on Peacock.

Can You Watch the Iowa vs. Michigan Game for Free?

Sorry, basketball fans — there’s not a way to watch the Iowa vs. Michigan women’s basketball game without paying for a Peacock subscription. That said, you can save 17% when you spring for an annual Peacock plan, and students can score a Peacock subscription at a discount for as little as $1.99 a month.

When Is the Iowa vs. Michigan Women’s Game? Date, Time

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines game airs today, Feb. 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT. The game will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa vs. Michigan Women’s Basketball Tickets

If you’re in the Iowa City area tonight and want to see the game in person, you’re going to need to look to ticket resellers for an available stub. We spotted tickets to the Iowa vs. Michigan game available on StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek.

“You know, it’s going to be a very special night,” Clark said on Wednesday ahead of the sold-out game. “I’ve got a lot of family coming, and that’ll be a lot of fun, but I think my main focus is just honestly going out there and having a blast with my teammates and enjoying it.”

