Invincible: Season 2

INVINCIBLE is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson ( Steven Yeun ), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. From Robert Kirkman , the creator of The Walking Dead.

View comments