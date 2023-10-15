Investigators Tap ATM Data for Jonathan Levin Murder Leads

Business TechCrunch

Days after TikTok announced a new developer-facing feature, Direct Post, that makes it easier for third-party apps to publish videos to its platform, Meta has announced that its own Sharing to Reels widget for mobile apps is now available to all developers. Similar to TikTok's Direct Post, the idea with Sharing to Reels is to leverage the broader community of video editing apps to generate more content for Meta's short-form video platform and TikTok competitor. The Sharing to Reels integration was launched last November in a limited alpha test with a range of app makers as partners, including Lightricks (Videoleap), Reface, Smule, VivaVideo, SNOW, B612, VITA and Zoomerang.