Introducing ‘Doggy Parton,’ Dolly Parton’s New Dog Toy Line for Country-Loving Pups

Living, breathing, angel-on-earth Dolly Parton has once again stepped up to heed the cry of those in need. In this case, she’s making like Saint Francis and launching a doggone do-gooding line of canine apparel, accessories, toys and more all in the name of rescue animals.

“Doggy Parton,” a partnership with SportPet Designs, features Dolly-inspired must-haves for the four-legged set. The pet project is near and dear to the singer’s heart ,with part of the proceeds going to Willa B. Farms, a grassroots non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of homeless, neglected, abused, and abandoned animals.

For Parton who released her first-ever single, “Puppy Love,” in 1959, the new dog toy collection was a perfect fit.

“’Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” says Parton. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’”

Dolly flair, indeed.

The line features apparel like a classic red and white gingham collared shirt; a darling pink cowgirl collared dress complete with fringe and a gold star belt buckle; and, of course, some classic Dolly concert tees for the pup looking to flex their love for live music.

Toys include a microphone, so you and your pup can duet “I Will Always Love You,” and a “Pink Fabulous” High Heel toy, an incredibly stylish plushie chew toy shaped like a pink stiletto.

And for the most devoted Doggy Parton fan there’s even a blonde wig headpiece. Yes. You read that right. A blonde wig. For your dog.

When it came time to show off the products, Parton kept it in the family, introducing her “goddog” Billy The Kid as the face of the collection. Billy, who has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, is an “influencer pup” who lives with Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell. And while working with family can sometimes be “ruff,” Billy spends much of his time accompanying his godmother to meetings, media interviews, and red carpets, so the partnership was an effortless one.

The collection also includes collars, leashes and accessories, and pricing starts at $9.99. The best part: you can shop the entire Doggy Parton collection right now on Amazon.

