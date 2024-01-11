An Interviewer Seemed To Mock Sofía Vergara's Accent — To Her Face — And She Called Them Out
Sofía Vergara's interview on El Hormiguero didn't go so well — not for her, but for the interviewer.
The actor recently appeared on the Spanish talk show to promote Griselda, her upcoming Netflix series about the Colombian drug lord.
She also brought up Modern Family, where she famously portrayed ex-wife Gloria Delgado-Pritchett for 11 seasons before its conclusion in 2020.
When Sofía said the name of the show, host Pablo Motos stopped her to ask, "How do you say Modern Family?" in a way that seemed to mock her pronunciation.
Sofía initially wondered why she was being asked that, but then realized Pablo seemed to be ridiculing her English and responded: "Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah."
Pablo, while defensive, then tried to proceed with the interview, but Sofía continued.
"How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?" she asked, leaning close to hear his response before flashing a playful smile at the crowd.
Sofia herself was nominated for four Emmys and four Golden Globes throughout the show's run, in case you were wondering.
Fans loved her response and praised her handling of the situation on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"'Oh, because you speak better English than me? How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?' Burn! 🔥" one person wrote.
Another said, "Sofia Vergara has several awards and received many major nominations and yet…..men will still play her like she’s dumb for laughs." They added, "The last thing you wanna do is to play with a Barranquilla because they will do it right back at you with a smile."
While someone else tweeted: "I hate people dogging on Sofia Vergara because of her thick accent. This podcast guy QUESTIONED her saying modern family, and SHE blasted him with oh how many languages can you speak again?? How many Emmy’s do you have?? That’s what I thought."
All I have to say is Sofia has a beautiful accent and knows how to handle herself like a pro.