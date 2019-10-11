We interviewed Elizabeth Warren about Ballers, and only Ballers

I’ve learned that persistence pays off. How do I know? For more than a year, I’ve been trying to land this coveted interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren. And now, finally, I’ve spoken to the potential next president of the United States about…Ballers, and only Ballers.

You may be asking, why was I pestering this very busy politician about The Rock‘s football show, hours before her appearance at CNN’s LGBTQ town hall on Thursday night? Well, because, like me, she’s a huge fan of the series, often showing her support for it on social media. (Related: How do I get a signed pilot script?) And this love affair has perplexed many around the country, wondering how a self-described policy nerd, tenured Harvard law professor, ranking member of the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer protection, and social media’s chipper aunt could be obsessed with the Entourage of the sports world, in which executive producer Pete Berg cast himself as the Miami Dolphins head coach.

So, with the Ballers series finale airing Sunday on HBO and neither I nor Warren fully prepared to say goodbye to Spencer (Dwayne Johnson), Ricky (John David Washington), and the rest of the team, we chatted about the past, present, and future of Ballers, including whether a particular star could be the senator’s political rival one day.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Thanks for taking the time for such an important interview.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: Yes, absolutely! We have to stop and take a deep breath as we come to the final episode of Ballers [laughs].

We really do need to appreciate the last five years.

We do. It’s been a great five-year story. A big part of that is Spencer’s story. He starts out as this guy who has no job, no license, not clear what his future is, but he has enormous determination, and he just keeps banging into whatever obstacle is in his way. It’s like watching a football game, only not on the football field anymore. And now he owns a team!

Pretty wild five-year jump from being broke to owning a team!

It has been. Yeah, the jump between season 4 and season 5…Well, you don’t need me to be a TV critic, but I was a little, “Wait, what?” about that. I thought we were going after the NCAA.

Right?! I’m waiting on some resolution to that too. It’s happening in real-life but not on Ballers.

I was cheering him on, looking forward to what he was going to do next on that, and then I flipped on the television for season 5 and “Whoa!” Also, I can’t imagine why Spencer and Joe (Rob Corddry) would stay mad at each other for any length of time. Now, in episode 7 that we just saw last Sunday, they made up, and I’m glad that’s the case. But, c’mon, guys!

An even bigger surprise in the opening moments of season 5 had to be Spencer reading your book during his semi-retirement! What was your reaction when you saw that?

[Laughs] I loved it! I laughed out loud; I thought it was fabulous and I hope he got to finish the book.

We don’t know if Spencer finished it, but he looks almost halfway through, which is interesting because you talk about watching Ballers in the prologue of the book. So does that mean he now knows that he’s on a TV show? Did you just break the Ballers universe?

I know! It’s very meta. I think I might have broke the fifth-dimension or something.

Jeff Daly/HBO More