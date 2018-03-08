The internet is split over the new 'The Grinch' trailer

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has already made the leap from the page to the screen, first with 1966’s famous cartoon adaptation, and then again with the Ron Howard-directed 2000 film starring Jim Carrey as the green-skinned Yuletide curmudgeon. Nonetheless, that doesn’t seem to have been enough for the powers that be in Hollywood, as moviegoers will soon be getting yet another movie based on Seuss’s 1957 classic when the all-CGI The Grinch arrives in theaters this November. And its debut trailer has already elicited some strong — and, at times, downright Grinch-y — online reactions.

Produced by Illumination Entertainment, which previously produced Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax, The Grinch will tell a familiar tale of Christmastime villainy and changes of heart, albeit one whose story will naturally be expanded to fill out an entire feature. With Benedict Cumberbatch taking on vocal duties as the title character, directors Peter Candeland and Yarrow Cheney’s film should be a contender for winter box-office glory — although so far, many are calling it an unwise, and unwanted, venture:

HAHAHAH GET IT GET IT HIS ALARM PLAYS "HAPPY" AND HE IS NOT HAPPY CUZ HE'S THE GRINCH HAHAHAHAHAHH XDDDDDD THAT IS A TOTALLY FUNNY JOKE AND NOT AN OVER USED DATED MEME SONG THAT NO ONE CARES ABOUT ANYMORE AHAHAHAHAHHAHA EX DEDED EDEDEDEDEDEDEDE — Nightosphere (@NightosphereFan) March 8, 2018





Benedict noooooooo. Not Illumination!!! — Miggy McDadbody (@MigsCloudChaser) March 8, 2018





Can you not? — Henry McClintock (@hwmcclinto1) March 8, 2018





I realize there's money to be made but no one will ever come close to Chuck Jones' original #Grinch. — Torrey Ham (@TorreyHam) March 8, 2018





How to ruin a classic 101: Get Illuminations to do it. — alarmed dictator (@DictatorAlert) March 8, 2018





I love CGI movies. I love most of what Illumination has done (Especially the DM movies)…but this is REALLY unneeded and feels a little empty. — Raun Carswell (@RaunCarswell) March 8, 2018





That said, more than a few are taking this teaser as a heartening sign that the forthcoming release may upend expectations — and possibly live up to its illustrious source material:

Gotta say, it looks better than I thought it would. — EatMoPizza (@EatMoPiza) March 8, 2018





OMG!! I'm super excited for this since I do love that green guy to death!! — MISS MANDY CASTLE (@absept22) March 8, 2018





I'm not gonna lie, this actually looks funny. — Matt (@MH1994_) March 8, 2018





And then there are those who can’t imagine it ever matching the 2000 Carrey film, which, it must be said, is a greater insult than these folks probably intend it to be:

Jim Carrey’s will forever be the best one. — ⅅᎽℒ (@BuckShotJ0nes) March 8, 2018





jim carrey did it better — Todd phillips (@Toddphillips16) March 8, 2018





What say you, readers?

The Grinch storms theaters on Nov. 9.

