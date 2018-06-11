The internet response to IHOb couldn't be more savage — we're looking at you, Wendy's

The International House of Pancakes, more affectionately known as IHOP, made a huge announcement this week: It’s changing its name to IHOb. The iconic brand went all in too, changing its Twitter name and even many restaurant signs.

Ok, nobody really thinks this is anything more than a temporary marketing ploy from the 60-year-old breakfast chain, but for all intents and purposes, the scheme worked. After teasing the internet last week by announcing the IHOb plan, the chain held off on revealing what the “b” stood for, which of course got everyone talking.

Now, IHOP — er, we mean IHOb — has officially clued us in. The “b” is for burgers. Yes, burgers. IHOb President Darren Rebelez made the announcement on Fox and Friends.

‘B’IG REVEAL: The answer we’ve all been waiting for…the ‘b’ in @IHOb is for BURGERS! pic.twitter.com/viIWYDfurQ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 11, 2018





Pancake lovers can rest easy, though: The world-famous hotcakes aren’t going anywhere. Rebelez explained the reason for the change while assuring breakfast fans that the pancakes are staying.

“We’re always going to have pancakes on the menu. We’re always going to be IHOP,” he told Fox and Friends. “But America loves burgers, and America loves IHOP, and we thought this was a fantastic combination to bring America’s burgers to an iconic brand like IHOP.”

Citing the pancake chain’s flatlining sales, Forbes pointed out what IHOP’s president wouldn’t say on national television: America is becoming more health-conscious, and a stack of buttery carbs slathered in sugary syrup isn’t the breakfast staple it once was.

Despite the desperate need for a revamp, the internet is in full agreement: International House of “B”urgers is not the way to go. Wendy’s FTW.

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018





Can't wait to try a burger from the place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018





Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018





As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018





IHOb is the guy who gets a face tattoo of the girl’s name after 1 date — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2018





Finally. A place in America where I can get some burgers. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 11, 2018









Seeing IHOP change its name to IHOB reminds me of when Netflix changed its name to Qwikster for a minute. IHOB is bretty bretty stubid. — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) June 11, 2018









IHOP’s breakfast isn’t even good and they expect us to trust them with burgers? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 11, 2018





IHOP JUST CHANGED IT'S NAME TO IHOB?! THEY ARE FAMOUS FOR PANCAKES, MAN. PANCAKES! pic.twitter.com/CsmmKojpzw — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 11, 2018





Very confused about IHOP becoming IHOB…did I just read correctly that the B stands for burgers?? — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) June 11, 2018





International House of Burgers…. How about: International House of Brunch. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/iX2P5MT81d — Jake Krynock (@JKrynock) June 11, 2018









i really just woke up and the first thing i see is that iHop is dropping the pancakes and changing their name to “international house of BURGERS” #IHOb ITS GUNNA BE A WEIRD FCKIN DAY pic.twitter.com/k3Af5DEHWM — Mason Levi (@iAmMasonLevi) June 11, 2018





