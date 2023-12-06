The Internet Reacts To Canadian Tiktoker Who Compares Toronto To "Gotham City"

A woman from Toronto is going viral on the internet after she posted a TikTok video explaining how she feels unsafe in Toronto in comparison to other cities she recently visited in Asia.

Chloe Bow, the woman in question, spoke about her time in cities like Seoul, where she felt safe, and contrasted it with her living experience in Toronto.

"Tell me why I feel unsafe as a woman in [Toronto] at least three times a day, and I barely leave my condo," Bow said in her video. "I got on the subway the other day and the first thing I hear is some guy scream, 'You fucking c***' to God knows who. I'm, 'not today, Satan' and I immediately get off because I'm not gonna sit there and worry about being stabbed or screamed at by some irate man."

The video garnered over 73,000 views but also made its way to Twitter, where many people chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

One user downplayed her experience and said Bow had been complaining about people suffering from mental health crises in the city.

White woman who gave up her career as a SOCIAL WORKER to be an influencer gallivants around on some Eat Pray Love bullshit and has the gall to come back to Canada and start bitching about how strangers who are clearly in the throes of mental health crises make her feel "unsafe" pic.twitter.com/HWQdpaxWqR — ava 🇵🇸 (@westcoastwinter) December 5, 2023

Someone else quote tweeted the aforementioned post and explained why they dropped out of social work school a year ago because many students acted the way Bow, who stopped being a social worker, did.

all i'll say is that i dropped out of columbia social work school last year in no small part because your median social worker in training turns out to be a 22 y/o named emily who thinks that morningside heights is a dangerous neighborhood https://t.co/Zdjf3AUcLT — multitude container (@bartleby_era) December 5, 2023

Several users latched onto Bow's claim that she rarely leaves her condo and said her fear comes from the fact that she lacks a connection to the outside world.

people like this are always saying "I never leave my condo" "I'm too afraid to use public transit, I Uber everywhere" not even realizing the obvious connection between their lack of exposure to the outside world and their pathological fear of it https://t.co/JtMKryUu9M — rayne fisher-quann (@raynefq) December 5, 2023

"and i barely even leave my condo" well there you girl, if you think it's so unsafe here (it's not! i raise my kids downtown and have never felt threatened or scared except for cars) then please by all means, leave https://t.co/mt6NEpiwB1 — amil (@amil) December 5, 2023

Someone else said that people should be investing in their friendships and communities more.

this is why people need to invest more in their friendships and community, there's absolutely no reason for this woman to have bangs and people who care about her would tell her this x https://t.co/IdEbZmIING — melissa (@melinskers) December 5, 2023

In the replies, one user explained the discrepancy between social workers' working environments and the privileged backgrounds that most people have when entering the field.

not to assume her backstory but i've always found it unfit for people with privileged backgrounds to go into social services & work with people who have struggled immensely... because they simply don't get it and aren't equipped to help them. regardless of their degree. — 🥟 (@jalapennyo) December 6, 2023

