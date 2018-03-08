    Internet pits Pooh against Paddington, and the results are unbearably adorable

    Nick Schager
    Writer

    Paddington 2 may have earned only $40 million at the domestic box office, but with a $218 million global haul — as well as a 100% rating (after 191 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes — it’s clearly one of 2018’s best-received releases. Those who fell in love with the cinematic version of Michael Bond’s iconic bear, however, will soon have their hearts seduced by another furry, pantless CGI creature when Disney’s Christopher Robin debuts in theaters in August. And the internet is already taking sides in this cinematic battle, resulting in some adorable ridiculousness.

    Two days ago, Twitter user @Bosslogic posted the match-up below, summing up the forthcoming fight for the affections of bear-loving American moviegoers.


    Immediately afterward, the internet began staking out suitably absurd positions:






    Still, some — like Entertainment Weekly — preached peace, not war:





    So who you got in the forthcoming Bear Battle Royale? Let us know in the comments below.

    Christopher Robin hits theaters Aug. 3.



