The internet mocks poster for James Franco's 'Mad Max rip off' movie Future World

Who knew James Franco had been working on a new post-apocalyptic action thriller?

No one, really, but now we have a poster for the imaginatively entitled Future World.

Sadly, with its skull masks, desert location and Mad Max-esque costumery, it’s being ribbed pretty mercilessly online for looking like a knock-off… well, Mad Max.

Here it is in all its glory…

View photos (Credit: Lionsgate) More

Some have mused whether it might actually be a spoof, but all indications seem to suggest that it’s not a joke.

Reddit has found the most amusement with the poster, with users queuing up to give it a ribbing.

View photos (Credit: Reddit) More

View photos (Credit: Reddit) More

Future World Cast: Mila Jovovich, James Franco, Licy Liu Premise: discount Mad Max starring Alice from Resident Evil — Ash (@ashman_avi) April 22, 2018





Halfway into watching the #FutureWorld trailer, I realised that I had developed an expression akin to having just smelled a terrible, terrible fart. Awful. Just awful. #jamesfranco #movies #garbage — Jimmy LaRue (@GonnaWinAnOscar) April 15, 2018





Ouch. Tough crowd.

Co-directed by Franco and Bruce Thierry Cheung, who worked with Franco on the movie Don’t Come Back From The Moon last year, it finds Franco playing The Warlord, an enforcer for Tattooed Face, a futurist gangster played by former Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man.

Meanwhile, Milla Jovovich plays The Druglord, Lucy Lui plays The Queen (not that one) and Snoop Dogg (yes, that one) plays Love Lord.

The trailer doesn’t inspire huge levels of confidence either, nor does that fact that it finished shooting all the way back in 2016.

It’s due out in just a few weeks in the US, with no UK release date announced as yet.

Read more

Verne Troyer dies at 49

Anthony Hopkins posts terrifying video on Twitter

Benedict Cumberbatch slams ‘pathetic’ co-star Martin Freeman



