The internet dubs this new Netflix horror movie 'the scariest film of all time'

There’s rarely been a time when horror has received as much mainstream recognition as right now, evidenced by the fact that Jordan Peele’s racially conscious scary movie Get Out is one of the frontrunners for this year’s Best Picture Oscar. Fans will be treated to another heavily hyped genre film this June when multiplexes will debut Hereditary, a domestic nightmare starring Toni Collette that’s already been dubbed a potential classic by critics. Before that feature arrives, however, horror aficionados may already have a new must-see scare-athon courtesy of Netflix — if the internet is to be believed.

Having premiered to little fanfare at last September’s Toronto International Film Festival, the Spanish-language Verónica surprise-debuted on Netflix earlier this week, and it currently holds a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s the latest from director Paco Plaza, who moviegoers will know as the mastermind behind the [REC] zombie franchise, which remains arguably the crowning achievement of the found-footage subgenre. In his new film, he tells the tale of a young girl in 1991 Madrid who, along with two friends, aims to reconnect with her dead boyfriend using a Ouija board — only to instead make contact with a far more malevolent force. (Watch the original trailer above.) Though reportedly based in part on a true story, it’s a setup that sounds eerily familiar (especially in light of the two recent Ouija films), although that hasn’t stopped many on Twitter from proclaiming it an all-timer.

Veronica on netflix is soooooo good. I usually am so skeptical about new age horror movies but damn im shook. — Almita (@OhBrujita) February 28, 2018





Everyone go watch VERONICA on Netflix tonight. It’s the latest from [REC] director Paco Plaza, and it’s spooky as hell. Report back! https://t.co/62ulEHRtzm #horror — Kimberley Elizabeth (@kimmikillzombie) February 27, 2018





watch veronica on netflix it’s a good horror movie with a rly predictable and cookie cutter beginning but it gets so good after the ouija board part omg and the directing/music were 10/10 — jomi (@diurnalsects) March 2, 2018





Not everyone, however, is on board with such praise.

Everyone saying that Veronica on Netflix is so scary that people are having to shut it off. Just finished watching it and I'm pretty sure Barney is scarier #horror — Kyle Polanski (@BigTex_91) March 2, 2018





Its weak. — Michael Gill (@MGill1973) February 26, 2018





@netflix should try surprise releasing a good movie — Jason Poorhees (@JasonPoorhees) February 26, 2018





You can check out Verónica on Netflix right now. And let us know in the comments below whether it lives up to the hype.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: