The internet thinks Melanie Griffith looks completely unrecognizable: 'New face, who dis?'

Apparently, Melanie Griffith is featured in the September issue of InStyle magazine, but people aren’t so sure it’s her. Griffith and Laura Brown, editor in chief of InStyle, both posted photos from the shoot on Instagram on Thursday, and some are saying they don’t recognize the actress in them.





In Brown’s post, Griffith is standing in a black dress with a plunging neckline and has a somber expression on her face. Her signature blond lob is the most familiar thing in the image. In the caption, Brown calls her “a sexy, sassy-ass icon.”

Followers cannot stop commenting on how different Griffith’s face looks. “Unrecognizable. Poor thing,” one wrote. “Um who is this person??” asked another. “Looks nothing like her,” echoed a third. “Celebrating the same destructive message … aging is bad. Of course she looks beautiful, but who is she? She’s certainly not Melanie anymore.” Speaking of aging, this post comes on Griffith’s 61st birthday.

Another follower joked, “New face, who dis?”

A few people came to her defense. “So she looks different! That’s her business,” one fan argued.

Several think the shocking appearance is a result of retouching. “Looks like you have photoshopped her to death. Why?” one follower commented. “On insta pics Mrs @melaniegrifith looks different, better different…do I smell a bit crazy retouch,” another wrote. While others are almost positive it’s plastic surgery. “That and the surgeons,” someone replied.





The Working Girl actress also shared a photo from the shoot on her Instagram. She posted what looks like a two-page spread in which she’s sitting with her feet up on a desk, wearing another outfit with a plunging neckline. The caption on the page reads, “BOSS LADY.” Funnily enough, besides the birthday wishes, the comments on Griffith’s post praise her realness and “timeless beauty.”

Twitter commenters aren’t being so kind. “This is simply outrageous how much Photoshop was used. Is there something wrong with looking older? Who will believe that her boobs and neckline look like she’s 20? A horrible thing,” a user responded to In Style’s post promoting the feature. “There’s a lot of Photoshop happening in there! To compensate all the botox?” someone else wrote.

It’s this type of online criticism that made Griffith doubt her decision to get so much work done in the first place. She admitted to having plastic surgery 20 years ago, but after online criticism, she tried to reverse the process, according to the London Times. “No, I didn’t [realize] until people started saying, ‘Oh my God, what has she done?!’ I was so hurt,” she told Porter magazine in 2017 about how different she looked. “I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s*** that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now.” According to the internet, though, she doesn’t.

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.