The international names for Winnie the Pooh and his friends are hilarious

The film sees Christopher Robin reunited with his childhood friend.

The first trailer for Disney’s live action Winnie the Pooh movie, Christopher Robin, was released this week with Ewan McGregor playing a titular character.

The new film will feature all of his and Pooh’s animal friends including Piglet, Tigger and Eeyoor and no doubt be released in countries all across the world.

When it is they will all be going by their international names and some of them are actually hilarious.

Ursinho Puff, Pimpi and Ihaa are definitely our favourites for Winnie, Piglet and Eeyore.

The new movie follows a grown up Christopher Robin grumbling along in the adult world having all but forgotten the friends he used to spend his childhood with in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Jim Cummings returns as the voice of Pooh – having played the bear since 1988 – with a stellar voice cast including Peter Capaldi (Rabbit), Brad Garrett (Eeyore), Sophie Okonedo (Kanga), Nick Mohammed (Piglet), Toby Jones (Owl), Chris O’Dowd (Tigger) and Wyatt Dean Hall (Roo).

Hayley Atwell plays the wife of Christopher Robin, Evelyn, and the film is directed by Marc Forster, who famously made Finding Neverland.

Christopher Robin is coming to cinemas this August.

