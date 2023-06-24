International Cinematographers Guild Names Alex Tonisson National Exec Director

International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) has named Alex Tonisson its new national executive director, Saturday during an executive board meeting.

Initially hired as the Western region director of the ICG in June 2019, Tonisson is a 19-year veteran of the labor movement, who has been serving as the interim exec director of the Guild since early May. He succeeded Chaim Kantor, who held the interim role since the resignation last Fall of national exec director Rebecca Rhine. (She now serves as DGA’s Western executive director.)

Said Tonisson in a released statement, “I am excited for this opportunity to continue the important work that ICG does, including the crucial support the Guild provides during this industry-wide [Writers Guild] strike that has impacted so many of our members. During this critical moment of technology-driven change in film and the arts – it’s my honor to represent the best interests of our members who include some of the most brilliant, creative and talented individuals in our industry.”

IATSE’s most recent Basic Agreement negotiation with AMPTP nearly resulted in a strike during 2021. ICG is the largest of the 13 Locals that work under this agreement. IATSE is set to renegotiate that three-year contract in 2024.

Said ICG national president Baird B. Steptoe Sr. in a statement, “After working extensively these past four years with Alex on important member initiatives such as our member orientation and shop steward programs, I know he is going to do a great job as national executive director, and I’m looking forward to continuing the work of the union with him.”

Described as a 19-year vet of the labor movement, Tonisson previously served as director of field services for the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, co-chair of the Golden Gate Bridge Labor Coalition and was appointed as a commissioner to the City and County of San Francisco Citizens’ Government Obligation Bond Oversight Committee. He has worked as a senior political community organizer with the Service Employees International Union. According to Saturday’s announcement, in 2004, Tonisson helped pass the Mental Health Services Act as the Northern California field organizer on California’s Proposition 63 campaign.

