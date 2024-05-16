International ‘Affordable Art Fair’ opens this weekend in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Affordable Art Fair, an international art show, is making its first stop in Texas to give Austinites the chance to view 60 galleries of artwork from local, national, and international artists.

The festivities begin Thursday night with special access for those with an All-Access pass. The fair will open up to the general admission ticket holders on Friday and will run through the weekend, ending on Sunday.

All artwork on display is for sale and range in costs from $100 to $10,000. Tickets start at $16 and are valid for every day, so you can go more than once on one ticket. Tickets are on sale on the fair’s website here.

Below is a schedule for the weekend events:

Friday, May 17

There will be a panel discussion from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the initiatives to further the art scene in Austin. Then, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., view another panel discussion on the Latin-American collection and its importance to the community’s progression. That night there will be and After Dark party with music and drinks, providing a chance for collectors to meet other collectors.

Saturday, May 18

On Saturday, the fair caters to families with young children, providing a four-hour stretch where kids can move throughout the fair and experience food trucks and engaging art projects for kids. That will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is only open to people with Full Access or Family Hour tickets. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that night you will get the chance to meet and interact with some of the artists whose work is on display at the fair. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Austin art gallery Flatbed Press will offer hands-on print workshop. They will also do the same workshop on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

On the final day of the fair you can take an in-depth tour with the fair’s executive director, Cori Teague.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.