Interesting Things Celebs Revealed During Interviews 3

Travis went 13 years without stepping foot on a plane after he managed to escape the burning wreckage when his private jet crashed in 2008.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Current reigning Miss Indian Oklahoma Lily Painter uses her beauty queen title to advocate for missing Indigenous women. The post Lily Painter is using her platform to advocate for missing Indigenous people and to uplift her community through stories of strength and resilience appeared first on In The Know.
The longtime coach showed he still has plenty of fire in responding to a disgruntled fan Monday. But Clemson's issues run deep and it's fair to wonder if Swinney still has the chip on his shoulder that got him this far.
A jury on Tuesday handed Tesla another win after siding with the automaker over allegations that its Autopilot advanced driver assistance system led to a death. The case, which was being tried in the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside, was filed by two passengers who survived a 2019 crash and alleged that Tesla knew its product was defective. Tesla argued that the crash, which resulted in the death of the driver Micah Lee, was the result of human error — the same stance it's taken in other Autopilot lawsuits.
It's spooky season, and if you don't want to have to ask someone about their costume this Halloween, we've got you covered.
The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch. Regulators said Tuesday that they completed a safety review focused on how a Starship launch could affect public health and property.
Looking to put up drapes without any risk of losing your security deposit? This Dollar Tree hack might just be the answer.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have said little about their private romance in the more than two years they've dated. Here's what they have said.
Stocks are on their worst losing run in three years, but Wall Street has plenty of reasons to keep hope alive into the final two months of 2023.
Thanks to their nonslip rubber soles, you can also sport ’em outdoors — and they're nearly 30% off right now.