Interesting Things Celebs Revealed During Interviews 5
I really do love how the hand bag has its own seat.
I really do love how the hand bag has its own seat.
As winter sets in, it's essential to equip your vehicle with the right gear to navigate unforeseen challenges brought about by cold weather.
Bag up the savings! Score a snazzy crossbody for $69 (from $249), a pebbled leather backpack for $119 (from $399), a $69 wallet and more.
It's rechargeable and cordless, so you can soothe tired fingers, palms and wrists nearly anywhere!
One fan of this tool 'compares it to Dyson products,' though at just $66, it's a fraction of the price.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
More than 125,000 Amazon shoppers rely on this handy device — add it to your cart just in time for cold and flu season.
From stylish kitchenware and storage to a sweet Stanley collab, the brand adds beauty to everything it touches — starting at $5!
She recommends ditching expensive body oils and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — plus it's 30% off.
Treat yourself to the sheets, towels and socks that the media maven adores for a steal.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.