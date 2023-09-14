Interesting Things Celebs Revealed During Interviews 2

Business TechCrunch

MGM Resorts continues to battle a widespread outage after a cyberattack forced it to shut down systems across its properties. The hotel and entertainment giant, which operates a number of hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip including the Bellagio, Aria and Cosmopolitan, shut down large parts of its internal networks on Sunday. This resulted in widespread disruption across the company’s hotels and casinos, with guests reporting that ATMs and slot machines are out of order, along with room digital key cards and electronic payment systems.