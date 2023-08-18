Inspections: Pensacola pizzeria closed with 14 live roaches found inside flour mixer

Here's the breakdown for recent restaurant inspections in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the week of Aug. 7-13. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

During the latest round of inspections from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the DBPR forced one restaurant to close temporarily, gave four other restaurants an administrative complaint, an additional three restaurants at least one high priority violation and four restaurants were awarded a perfect score on the first try. A full list of those restaurants who received a perfect score can be found at the bottom of this article.

One restaurant temporarily closes

Cici’s Pizza #207, 7145 N. Ninth Ave.

Inspection details: Complaint Inspection on Aug. 10

Follow-up inspection required: Time extended, a follow-up inspection is still required.

Total violations: 11 total violations, with three high-priority violationsDetails of high priority violations:

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 10 small flying insects inside establishment. **Warning**

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. License expired June 1, 2023. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 14 live roaches inside flour mixer. **Warning**

Four restaurants receive administrative complaints

Basil and Sprout, 4771 Bayou Blvd. Suite 1

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on Aug. 7

Follow-up inspection required: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Nine total violations, with four high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. June 1, 2023 **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Refrigerated time/temperature control for safety food received at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Tofu 47 held overnight. Operator voluntarily discarded items.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking.

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Fly sticky trap over prep table on cook line.

Subway, 120 Chiefs Way #15, Pensacola

Inspection details: Complaint Inspection on Aug. 8

Follow-up inspection required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Two total violations, with two high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live flying insect in storage area. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Presence of insects, rodents or other pests. Observed a total of 43 dead flying insects in the following areas: One on floor behind booth in dining area, 25 in windows in dining area, and 17 on pick up order kiosk. Operator cleaned up dead flies during inspection. **Admin Complaint**

Uncle Jiang, 8952 Pensacola Blvd.

Inspection details: Complaint Inspection on Aug. 11

Follow-up inspection required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: 10 total violations, with four high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed three live flying insects in the following areas: two in kitchen area and one in dining area. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Presence of insects, rodents or other pests. Observed three dead flying insects in window sill of dining area. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw chicken over egg rolls in reach in freezer. **Repeat Violation**

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed no date marking used for open/prepared food.

IHOP, 5129 Highway 90, Pace

Inspection details: Complaint Inspection on Aug. 10

Follow-up inspection required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Four total violations, with two high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 15 live flying insects in the following areas: four in dining area, six in kitchen area, three in dishwashing area, one in drink station area, and one in dry storage area. **Warning**

High Priority - Presence of insects, rodents or other pests. Observed 23 dead flying insects in the following areas: 22 in dining area and one in kitchen area. **Warning**

These violations were still present in a follow-up inspection the next day.

Four restaurants receive high priority violations

Chow Tyme Grill & Buffet Restaurant, 6841 N. Ninth Ave.

Inspection details: Complaint Inspection on Aug. 11

Follow-up inspection required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Nine total violations, with three high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Dented/rusted cans present. One can of sliced pears and one can of tapioca pudding have large dents in dry stock area. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Raw chicken over fish in walk in freezer. Raw chicken over mac and cheese in walk in cooler.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Salmon at 47 degrees and krab at 53 degrees in upright standing cooler for less than four hours. Operator added ice to cooler to help speed up cooling process. At sushi bar display, salmon at 54 degrees and tuna at 54 degrees, cooling for less than four hours but used for immediate service. **Corrective Action Taken**

Cordova Lanes Snack Bar, 2111 Airport Blvd.

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on Aug. 7

Follow-up inspection required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Eight total violations, with four high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Operator renewed license during inspection. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Uncooked chicken above frozen fries in freezer. Operator placed box of chicken on bottom shelf in freezer **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In walk in cooler, sliced ham 44 degrees, sliced turkey 44 degrees, shredded cheese 44 degrees. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Bottle of chemical sitting on top of ice machine. Operator moved chemicals during inspection. **Corrected On-Site**

Panda Express, 1260 Airport Blvd.

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on Aug. 8

Follow-up inspection required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Two total violations, with one high-priority violation

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In left reach-in cooler on cook line, raw chicken over sauce. Manager moved raw chicken under sauces. **Corrected On-Site**

Four restaurants receive perfect score on first try:

Holiday Inn Resort Ice Cream Shop, 14 Via De Luna Drive Domino's Pizza Bakery, 5824 Dogwood Drive, Suite 222 El Rey De Todos, mobile food dispensing vehicle Tondra's Cafe, 8855 U.S. Highway 87

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

Visit data.pnj.com/restaurant-inspections to read more.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola restaurant closed temporarily in restaurant inspection