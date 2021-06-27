All-time low price: You need this mini laptop soundbar at Amazon — $16? From $33? Grab it right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save over 50 percent on this mini laptop soundbar. (Photo: Insmart)

If you love settling into a movie or show using your laptop, computer or tablet, there’s a way to get much better audio quality without using headphones.

The Insmart Laptop Soundbar will give your device of choice the audio boost it needs. And right now, it’s on sale for an all-time low price that looks like a typo. It's just $16, down from $33 at Amazon. Impulse buy, anyone?

360-degree audio

The genius soundbar features 360-degree audio for an immersive feel, and dual five-watt drivers for detailed audio with deep bass. Translation: It’ll make your laptop, desktop, tablet, gaming console or phone sound richer and more robust. It also works with some TVs. (If it has a headphone jack, you can connect it). It uses a 3.5mm audio jack, and it’s powered with USB.

“This little guy actually delivers far better quality than I was expecting. Music is clear and has a rich tone, with an impressive amount of low-end response,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I can't recommend this enough if you just need to put some sound somewhere real fast.”

Sleek and slim, and so so cheap! (Photo: Insmart)

Compact design

Just 16 inches long, it’s small enough to sit in front of a laptop or desktop without crowding a desk. It also has a second audio jack, so you can plug in your headphones too.

“This soundbar is amazing,” added a satisfied Amazon shopper. “The sound quality is not distorted, no matter how loud you play the audio. It goes perfectly with my projector setup, and I have no complaints so far. It's money well spent.”

At a ridiculous $16, this Insmart Laptop Sound Bar is a great way to upgrade your audio on the (really) cheap.

“For years, I've put up with the puny speakers built into my monitor,” shared another five-star reviewer. “Then I saw this soundbar for your PC and it's great. Plugs right into USB for power and into your speaker ports for sound (no HDMI) and it works instantly. Volume can go from soft to very loud. Much clearer audio than those little monitor speakers.”

Sounds good to us — really good.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

