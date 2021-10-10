Tune in to this deal: This No. 1 bestselling Fire TV is just $120 at Amazon right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A great addition to your dorm room, den or dining area.

If you’re thinking of buying an “extra” TV (one for the bedroom or kitchen, perhaps) we’ve found the one. Amazon just slashed the price of the Insignia 24-inch HD Smart LED TV—Fire TV Edition to $120. We repeat: $120, a whopping $50 less than its original price of $170. This holiday weekend is just the time to set yourself up for the lengthy winter binge-fests to come.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Let's fix that: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$120 $170 at Amazon

Impressive picture and sound

Even though the price is low, the wow factor is high — the Insignia 4K TV has a crisp picture and vivid colors. The audio, too, is top-notch. No wonder 11,000 customers have bestowed a five-star rating on this set. “I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” reported one of them. “As far as clarity goes, I believe (HD) 720p is plenty for this screen size. I’m a bit of a TV snob and the lower clarity is not noticeable in this size.”

The best shows and movies

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, SlingTV and more without a separate streaming box or stick. (Cord cutters, rejoice!) And we love that Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of titles (and who is?), you can just say, ‘Alexa, play A Simple Favor,’ and voilà!

How does it compare to other built-in video-streaming TVs? Take the LG 24-inch HD LED TV — it doesn’t come with video streaming or smart-home voice features built-in, and it’s twice the price. Hard pass.

A veritable cornucopia of streaming options awaits. (Photo: Amazon)

Cut the cord and ditch cable

With its built-in Wi-Fi, the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition TV lets you break free from cable. You won’t experience lag or latency while streaming HD movies and TV shows, either.

Story continues

“I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV,” continued the shopper. “It actually works a lot better than the USB plug-in external fire sticks, for whatever reason. Super handy in campgrounds with weak Wi-Fi or when using my phone's hot spot.”

The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition TV has three HDMI ports, so you can hook up a soundbar, video game console or Blu-ray player. You can even surf the web right on the TV.

For just 120 bucks, to say this is a steal is an understatement. “Great value,” said a fan.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

