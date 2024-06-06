Inside Zendaya’s New On Partnership





On Holding has added a new star to its roster of brand partners.

The trendy Swiss running shoe brand announced Thursday that it has signed Zendaya to a multi-year deal. Fresh off her role in the tennis flick “Challengers,” the Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor will contribute to select collections, products and creative campaigns with On that center on movement an storytelling.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time,” Zendaya said in a statement. “I’m always wearing them on set, or when I’m traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it’s a full-circle moment to make this partnership official.”

During the press tour for “Challengers,” the actress, her longtime stylist Law Roach and On teamed up to create a memorable look that paid tribute to tennis icon Althea Gibson. Zendaya also made appearances in New York City for screenings and other events wearing white footwear from On, as well as other brands.

The collaborative partnership kicks off with a new creative campaign dubbed “Dream Together,” which comes to life in a short film directed by C Prinz that highlights movement’s ability to bring people together from all different backgrounds.

“I owe so much to the people around me for getting me to where I am and this film recognizes and appreciates those who support and uplift us every day,” Zendaya said. “I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we’ve created.”

On co-founder David Allemann said in a statement that the brand has admired Zendaya’s ability to “inspire a generation and dream big.”

“We can’t think of a better partner to help us grow, evolve and connect with people around the world than Zendaya,” he added. “This film is the beginning of more stories to come and we are eager to bring in new and distinctive voices alongside Zendaya to continue our mission to dream together.”

In the first quarter, On continued its strong momentum and surpassed 500 million Swiss francs in sales. The Zurich-based brand said in May that it achieved sales of 508.2 million Swiss francs in Q1, a 20.9 percent increase, or a 29.2 percent jump on a constant currency basis, over the same period last year. Net income increased by 106 percent to 91.4 million Swiss francs from 44.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 27 percent to 77.4 million Swiss francs from 61 million the year before.









