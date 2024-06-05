Inside ‘Survivor’ Couple Jaime Dugan and Erik Huffman’s Ugly Divorce: All of the Wild Accusations!

They survived the show but not marriage! Survivor: China contestants Jaime Dugan and Erik Huffman are divorcing 17 years after meeting on the reality show, falling in love and getting hitched.

Last month, Jaime filed for divorce, citing marital infidelity, domestic violence, substance abuse and attempted sexual assault in the bombshell court papers.

The accusations brand Erik as a boozer who flew into wild rages and cheated on her — and she also implies he was a switch-hitter.

In the docs, Jaime, 38, says she found flirty messages from guys on his phone, and when confronted, Erik, 43, "began screaming, 'How dare you accuse me of being gay, you stupid bitch?'"

She also claims when Erik thought she was kissing a man at the restaurant where she worked, he "punched a hole into the wall next to my head."

Jaime further alleges he "attempted to have sex with her against her will" and when he was unable to perform in the bedroom, he blamed her weight gain from the pregnancy that produced their son, Harper.

The pair separated after a January 23 incident that resulted in Erik being charged with domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty.