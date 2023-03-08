Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'They Don't See Eye to Eye'

41
Brianne Tracy
·8 min read
Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'They Don't See Eye to Eye'

Moments before Lisa Marie Presley's memorial began on Jan. 22 in Memphis, her family — mom Priscilla, half-brother Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, daughters Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, along with the twins' dad, Michael Lockwood — appeared united as they exited Graceland and took their seats on the front lawn.

As thousands of fans looked on, Lisa Marie's loved ones delivered moving tributes. But behind the scenes, drama was brewing.

"Michael was not invited," a close friend of Lisa Marie's maintains in this week's PEOPLE cover story, on newsstands Friday. "He came to Memphis under the pretense that he had to chaperone the twins — and he forced his way in with Priscilla's help. The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there."

In the weeks leading up to her death on Jan. 12 at age 54, Lisa Marie and Priscilla, 77, had seemed close at various events while celebrating Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-nominated Elvis biopic. But multiple sources say the two were barely speaking, and their relationship had been fractured since Lisa Marie's split from Michael, 61, in 2016.

RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Lisa Marie Presley rollout

Priscilla presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough; Lisa Marie and her kids

After the breakup, the exes were embroiled in a nasty custody battle over the twins that lasted until October of last year. Friends say Lisa Marie resented that Priscilla sided with Michael, and the tension trickled down to Riley, 33. (Her dad is Lisa Marie's first husband, singer Danny Keough, 58.)

"Riley was always on her mom's side when it came to Michael," says a Riley source. "It bothered her that her grandmother and Michael flew to the funeral together."

The simmering tension exploded four days after the memorial when lawyers for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust. The change had removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and given control of the trust — the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022 — to Riley and Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Lisa Marie Presley rollout

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Finley Lockwood, Priscilla Presley

Priscilla, who claims she didn't know about the 2016 amendment until after Lisa Marie's death, argued it should be voided because of several factors, including that Lisa Marie had not informed her of the changes as required by the terms of the trust. But Lisa Marie's friend claims "there's zero question" what her wishes were: "Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees" — and for all her children to be the beneficiaries.

Now, as they mourn, Riley and Priscilla are barely speaking, according to multiple sources. Says a Presley family insider: "They do not see eye to eye."

(Reps for Priscilla, Riley, Lockwood and Siegel did not comment for this story.)

RELATED VIDEO: Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service: 'Our Heart Is Broken'

The roots of the dynasty were planted in 1959 when Elvis — already a rock and roll superstar — first met 14-year-old Army brat Priscilla while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany.

In 1963, 17-year-old Priscilla moved to Memphis; she married Elvis in 1967 and gave birth to Lisa Marie exactly nine months later. After her parents' divorce in 1973, Lisa Marie moved with her mom to L.A. but regularly visited her dad.

"She ruled Graceland at 6, 7 years old," remembers talent manager Jerry Schilling, a member of Elvis' "Memphis Mafia." "Elvis spoiled her. He used to say, 'Look, I don't want to hoard up this money.' He was known to give a lot of gifts, and he didn't think about longevity or old age."

When Elvis died from cardiac arrest in 1977 at age 42, he left behind an estate worth about $5 million. His will named his father, Vernon, executor and Lisa Marie, then 9 years old, his heir. Vernon died in 1979, and his will named Priscilla, his and Elvis' longtime accountant and the National Bank of Commerce in Memphis as coexecutors of Elvis' estate until Lisa Marie turned 25.

Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Lisa Marie Presley rollout

PEOPLE's The Fight Over Graceland Cover

With mounting bills (Graceland cost $480,000 a year to maintain) and no incoming royalties (Elvis and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, had sold the rights to most of his early hits to RCA Records), Graceland faced an uncertain financial future.

"The question I kept asking myself over and over was, 'What are we ever going to do?' " Priscilla recalled to the Los Angeles Times in 1989.

When the IRS imposed a $10 million inheritance tax on the estate in 1981 after reappraising it at $22.5 million, Priscilla used the last $500,000 of the estate's liquid assets to turn Graceland into a tourist attraction in 1982.

"The word on the street in Memphis was, 'This won't last for six months,'" Schilling says.

RELATED: Friend Says Lisa Marie Presley Wanted Trust to Go to Kids as Mom Priscilla Presley Contests Will

But Graceland recouped the investment in 38 days and now draws more than 500,000 visitors a year. "It's the epitome of Elvis and the American dream," says author Martin Torgoff, an Elvis expert.

By the time Lisa Marie turned 25 in 1993, the estate's value topped $100 million. (Beginning in 1983, EPE was able to make additional income from memorabilia and licensing fees; EPE also signed a deal with RCA in the '90s entitling the estate to royalties from packaged anthologies of Elvis' music.)

She formed the Promenade Trust to manage the estate, with Priscilla and the National Bank of Commerce as cotrustees.

"Everything remains the same, except I'm on the management team now," Lisa Marie told PEOPLE in 1993, noting that Priscilla had done "an astounding job" of managing her finances.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

When Lisa Marie launched her music career in 2003, she appointed her business manager Barry Siegel as a cotrustee with Priscilla. Less than two years into his role, Siegel sold 85 percent of the trust's interests in EPE, which was still worth around $100 million.

By 2015 the trust was left with only $14,000 in cash and mountains of debt, leading to Lisa Marie's lawsuit against Siegel in 2018 for mismanagement of her trust. She alleged that Siegel had given Priscilla an annual salary of $900,000, though she had no ownership or official position in EPE. (She and Siegel settled for an undisclosed amount out of court.)

As Lisa Marie's finances and her marriage to Lockwood crumbled (she had previously been married to Keough, Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage), so did her relationship with Priscilla.

"I can assure you, in the last seven years of Lisa's life, she never discussed with Priscilla any business," her friend maintains, adding that before Benjamin's death, Lisa Marie had "inquired on multiple occasions what it would take" to buy back more of a stake in EPE.

"She wanted each of her four children to have 5 percent of the estate," says the friend.

Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Lisa Marie Presley rollout

Lisa Marie Presley Instagram Finley Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough and Harper Lockwood

If the 2016 amendment is voided in court, Priscilla and Riley would be cotrustees.

"Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say," says the family insider. "Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in."

Adds the Riley source: "It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."

Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Lisa Marie Presley rollout

Michael Kovac/Getty Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough

In a Feb. 3 statement, Priscilla maintained she is acting with "integrity and love," and a Lockwood source says the matriarch remains close to Michael to "be a part of her grandchildren's lives."

With a court hearing scheduled for April 13, sources say Riley is focused on her acting career — she stars in Amazon Prime Video's new limited series Daisy Jones & the Six — and Elvis' first great-grandchild. At her mother's memorial, Riley's stuntman husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that they had had their first child in 2022.

"Lisa Marie's death has been very painful for Riley, but welcoming her baby girl has been blissful," says the Riley source. "[Her] daughter brings her joy. She loves being a mom."

Meanwhile, Priscilla has co-created Netflix's Agent Elvis, an animated series that debuts March 17, and she's the subject of an upcoming biopic directed by Sofia Coppola.

Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Lisa Marie Presley rollout

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

As Priscilla and Riley vie for control of Elvis' financial legacy, Schilling hopes to see one part of the mythology remain intact.

"I would like for Graceland itself to stay as it has for the last 45 years, as a piece of history captured in time," he says. "I'd like to see it as Elvis left it, as he decorated it, for the generations of Presley children. It's the White House of rock and roll."

— Reporting by Lanae Brody, Pernilla Cedenheim, Marissa Charles, Melody Chiu, Rachel DeSantis and Liz McNeil.

For all the details on the fight over Graceland, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Riley Keough Was Always the ‘Bridge Between’ Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley Amid Their Contentious Relationship

    She was the mediator. Prior to Lisa Marie Presley's death, Riley Keough served as the go-between for her mom and grandma Priscilla Presley. “Riley knew there was contention with her mom and grandmother and has always tried to be a bridge between them," a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. "She’s still doing this even after her mother’s death, but still honoring her mother's wishes.” Lisa Marie — the only child of Priscilla, 77, and late ex-husband Elvis Presley — died at the age of 54 in January. The “Lights Out” songstress, who suffered cardiac arrest prior to her passing, is survived by her mother, Riley, 33, who she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, whose father is Michael Lockwood. The source adds, "Riley knew she would be the trustee for her mother, so that was no shock. She’s been communicating with her dad and sisters.” Priscilla, however, has contested the will that made the Mad Max: Fury Road star the trustee. In January, the Dallas alum filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court that contest a previously added 2016 amendment featured an invalid signature. The filing, obtained by Us, alleged that Priscilla and the late singer’s former business manager Barry Siegel were named as co-trustees before a late addition removed their names in favor of her children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Since her brother died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020, the Zola actress is the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Priscilla, however, claims this portion of the document has issues regarding the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie’s signature. The New York native believes that Lisa Marie’s signature on the amendment was forged, noting that the penmanship did not match the “Storm & Grace” singer’s usual style. The 2016 amendment allegedly was not witnessed or notarized, with Priscilla claiming it is an “invalid modification.” Per the terms of the living trust, Priscilla would’ve had to have been notified that she was no longer the trustee and she claims she was never informed. Riley, for her part, has not publicly addressed the estate battle but recently returned to the spotlight to promote her latest TV show, Daisy Jones & The Six, which debuted earlier this month on Prime Video. Returning to normal has been a struggle for the star, who shares a daughter with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. “Riley is no stranger to loss, but the passing of her mother has hit her very hard," the source tells Us. However, she believes trying to carry on with her planned commitments is what Lisa Marie would have wanted. "This is such a joyous time for Riley, she has so many amazing projects she’s promoting right now and Riley knows her mother was proud of her and would have wanted her to continue on."Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more! For more on Riley's relationship with Lisa Marie and Priscilla, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

  • Priscilla Presley Makes First Event Appearance Since Daughter Lisa Marie’s Death

    Nearly two months after the sudden death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on Jan. 12., Priscilla Presley made her first public appearance on Tuesday for a special screening and conversation around her new Netflix series Agent Elvis. Presley, who co-created and voices herself in the adult animated comedy, took part in a Q&A alongside […]

  • In New Memoir, Paris Hilton Reveals She Tried To Sneak Teenaged Khloé Kardashian Into A Nightclub Disguised As Someone Else

    For fans of reality television, seeing famous families such as the Kardashians and the Hiltons taking over our screens was no surprise in the early days. These families practically RUN the “famous for being famous” trend in Hollywood and no one does it better. Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007 and introduced us to the shenanigans this elite family would put […] The post In New Memoir, Paris Hilton Reveals She Tried To Sneak Teenaged Khloé Kardashian Into A Nightclub Disguised As

  • The Royal Family Skipped Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite an Invitation From Harry and Meghan

    The young royal was officially christened during an intimate ceremony in Montecito.

  • Meghan and Harry's Daughter Princess Lilibet Christened in Intimate California Ceremony

    As grandchildren of the monarch, Archie and Lilibet are afforded the titles of prince and princess

  • Princess Diana's lookalike niece Eliza Spencer channels aunt's off-duty style in crochet sweater and retro jeans

    Princess Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, rocked a seriously trendy crochet knit and flared jeans combo

  • Christina Ricci Hopes Her ‘Yellowjackets’ Comeback Isn’t a ‘Fluke’

    The actress reflects on being a Nineties "dickhead," starring on TV's hottest show, and somehow finding happiness in Hollywood

  • Hayden Panettiere and family mourn 'brilliant' Jansen Panettiere, reveal his cause of death

    Hayden Panettiere's younger brother Jansen Panettiere died on Feb. 19 at age 28. The family remembered the actor and revealed his cause of death.

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla gaze into each other's eyes as they cut cake during romantic moment on royal outing

    King Charles and Queen Camilla looked so loved up as they appeared in Colchester

  • 90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg Is Engaged to Boyfriend Christopher Park After Nearly 3 Years of Dating

    It’s official! 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg is engaged to boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park after nearly three years of dating, she exclusively tells In Touch in a video interview.&nbsp; “He did ask me in November,” the former TLC personality, 26, tells In Touch on Tuesday, March 7 of the proposal. “So like a month after we had our baby, he finally popped the question, about time. But yeah, we are officially engaged now.” Deavan and Chris, 30, welcomed their first child together, affectionately dubbed “Baby Park,” in October 2022, and she explains their engagement happened during a birthday getaway in Salt Lake City, Utah, that had initially been postponed so she could stay by her son Taeyang's side while he was hospitalized amid his cancer battle. Deavan, who shares the 3-year-old with ex-husband Jihoon Lee, revealed her son's b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis in May 2022. During the trip, the Utah native says she figured out early on that Chris was planning on proposing and she “hyped” herself up.&nbsp; “Then the next day he was running late to pick me up because he had to go get a haircut,” she continues as she tells the “rough” proposal story. “Then he called me and told me that he got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh he's lying. Like he's just buying time, like maybe he's gonna get flowers.’ Turns out he really did have a flat tire.”&nbsp; When Chris finally returned to their hotel room, that night he ended up getting a phone call that “something bad happened and he had to go to work.” After getting stuck at his workplace for hours and not returning till 3 a.m., she says she was “sad” and figured a proposal wasn’t going to happen. The next morning while packing up their hotel room, she turned around and suddenly found Chris on one knee.&nbsp; “I didn't say yes right away because my brain didn't register that he was still doing the proposal because of how bad everything went,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum divulges. “And then I made him sit on the couch and he is like, ‘So is that a yes or a no?’ And I said, ‘Oh yes.’ And then I grabbed the ring and just put it on myself and he was like, ‘I'm supposed to put it on you.’ And I was like, ‘No, my fingers are swollen from the baby, like let me do it.'”&nbsp; While it “didn’t go as planned at all,” she says the proposal “fits their story perfect.”&nbsp; “It seems like something wild is always happening,” Deavan explains. “So everybody was joking saying that was actually the perfect proposal with for us, because of how crazy our lives are.” The couple first sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing rings on their left ring fingers, but Deavan explains the reason behind the jewelry. "We had like a couple ring and the only reason we wore that couple ring is cause, it's a funny story, but he wanted to bring me as a plus one to his friend's wedding, but his friend said, no girlfriends only fiancés and wives," Deavan says. "So we wore those rings just so I could go wedding and I never took it off." Before taking the next step in their relationship, Deavan and Chris announced they were expecting their first child together in May 2022. “We are happy to announce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022 [baby emoji],” the now-mom of three captioned the reveal. &nbsp;She concluded her pregnancy announcement with the hashtags, “#baby #babyannouncement #rainbowbaby #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance.” In addition to Taeyang and Baby Park, Deavan is also a mother to daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship. That same month, Deavan announced her divorce from estranged husband, Jihoon, had been finalized. The former couple met in 2018 and started on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They welcomed Taeyang in April 2019. They split in the spring of 2020 and Deavan moved back from Jihoon’s native country of South Korea to the United States. Deavan filed for divorce from Jihoon, 31, in September 2020. As part of the divorce settlement, Deavan was given full sole and physical custody of Taeyang.&nbsp; Deavan and Chris first crossed paths while on a flight to South Korea in 2018 while she was still in a relationship with her ex-husband. When Deavan returned to America in the spring of 2020, she and Chris reconnected via social media and immediately started dating. Chris has also taken on the role of a stepfather to her daughter Drascilla and son Taeyang.