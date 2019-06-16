Inside North West and Penelope Disick’s Over-The-Top Candy Land-Themed Birthday Party

From ELLE

It’s not a Kardashian-Jenner party if it’s not over-the-top, and that goes for the kids, too. The family celebrated Penelope Disick’s seventh birthday and North West’s sixth birthday on Saturday, throwing them a joint Candy Land-themed party.

The lavish party was held at one of the family member’s extravagant homes, which was transformed into a real-life candy land, including a colorful walkway, an ice cream truck, and cakes by New York bakery Flour Shop, which were filled with sprinkles and chocolate. Of course, the party was overflowing with candy like gummies and lollipops.

Kardashian posted photos and videos of the party to her Instagram story, showing Penelope and North decked out in candy-themed outfits. North added some colorful ribbon to her hair as well as a few (necessary) candy necklaces.

Kardashian also posted a sweet tribute to her first child on Instagram, sharing photos of the mother-daughter duo over the years.

“Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!” she wrote.

While Penelope and North’s birthdays are about a month apart (Penelope’s is July 8 while North’s is June 15), the cousins usually have a joint celebration for the occasions. In 2018 the theme was unicorns while 2017 was all about Moana. Whatever they decide on for next year’s theme, it’s sure to be an extravagant get-together.









