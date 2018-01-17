Inside No. 9 fans praise 'best episode yet'

The latest episode of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's Inside No. 9, which featured the black humour and horror elements of past instalments, has been praised by fans – as usual.
'Once Removed' plays out in reverse, with a series of segments that all start "10 minutes earlier…", smartly keeping each section relatively short so you're never lost by the story.
Here's what Digital Spy thought: "It's a well-constructed tale about the perils of moving house, but as it layers twist upon twist and the jigsaw puzzle of a story comes together, its devious climax will make you want to rewatch immediately."
As ever, fans agreed, with one writing: "Every week I watch Inside no.9 thinking Shearsmith and Pemberton can't pull it out again, but of course they can".
Every week I watch Inside no.9 thinking Shearsmith and Pemberton can’t pull it out again but of course they can- Steve Breakey (@stevebreakey) January 17, 2018
"INSIDE NO. 9 ain't messin about, y'all", another said.
INSIDE NO. 9 ain't messin about, y'all- Trey Hilburn (@TreyHilburn) January 17, 2018
And then, there was someone who took full advantage of Twitter's 280-character limit and wrote: "#InsideNo9....Once removed BrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliant BrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliant Yes, I liked it!"
#InsideNo9....Once removed- Kendall Reviews (@gjkendall) January 17, 2018
BrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliant
Yes, I liked it! pic.twitter.com/n3qZBoNnDh
The praise was far and wide and more follows below, including words like "extraordinary", "clever", "stellar" and "superb". High praise indeed...
Clever little bastards aren't they? #InsideNo9- Jane Jacques (@JaneyJ1969) January 17, 2018
Well..... that was quite extraordinary #InsideNo9- Lee Mark Davies (@LeeMarkDavies) January 17, 2018
Another brilliant #InsideNo9 last night. @ReeceShearsmith looking very fetching in his pink gown! @SP1nightonly- Kat (@SH_JW_2010) January 17, 2018
@EmiliaFox what a clever episode of Inside No. 9. x- Paul Royal (@paulroyal) January 17, 2018
I'm gonna rewatch "Once Removed" like a million more times because THAT WAS SO CLEVER JESUS CHRIST #InsideNo9- cezna (@zeMaRoSm) January 17, 2018
Has each episode of Inside No. 9 got better than the previous one? I thought last week's was a true classic, but this week has topped it. I'm a little scared at how brilliant the show will be by the end of the series!- @MikeHollandarts (@MikeHollandarts) January 17, 2018
I can't think of anything better on right now. #InsideNo9
#InsideNo9 <3 @bbccomedy best episode yet pic.twitter.com/uYPtI85wSn- Manny (@McManny_) January 17, 2018
Very nice twist at the end of #InsideNo9 - very nice indeed!! #OnceRemoved- Dave's Livetweeting (@dmh10livetweets) January 17, 2018
well staying up to catch up on Inside No. 9 was totally worth it. I wanted more.- katrina (@matthewcrxwley) January 17, 2018
First time viewer of #InsideNo9 tonight and utterly amazed by how great it was! Stellar writing and plot twists!- Max (@maxrodgers_) January 17, 2018
It’s only fucking great again. #InsideNo9 They’re both freaks, freaks I tell you. pic.twitter.com/rSqCgKyKGT- Matt Roberts (@j_razor101) January 17, 2018
Once Removed was my favourite #InsideNo9 episode so far of this series. Plot put me in mind of the Brian Clemens thriller The Colour Of Blood. Superb writing & great performances from everyone. Well done.- Helen Chapman (@HC_Zedart) January 17, 2018
Wow what an exquisite inside no.9. Beautifully constructed -thanks @ReeceShearsmith and @SP1nightonly they are a joy to watch ]]>🧡
