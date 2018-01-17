Inside No. 9 fans praise 'best episode yet'

From Digital Spy

The latest episode of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's Inside No. 9, which featured the black humour and horror elements of past instalments, has been praised by fans – as usual.

'Once Removed' plays out in reverse, with a series of segments that all start "10 minutes earlier…", smartly keeping each section relatively short so you're never lost by the story.

Here's what Digital Spy thought: "It's a well-constructed tale about the perils of moving house, but as it layers twist upon twist and the jigsaw puzzle of a story comes together, its devious climax will make you want to rewatch immediately."

As ever, fans agreed, with one writing: "Every week I watch Inside no.9 thinking Shearsmith and Pemberton can't pull it out again, but of course they can".

"INSIDE NO. 9 ain't messin about, y'all", another said.

And then, there was someone who took full advantage of Twitter's 280-character limit and wrote: "#InsideNo9....Once removed BrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliant BrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliantBrilliant Yes, I liked it!"

The praise was far and wide and more follows below, including words like "extraordinary", "clever", "stellar" and "superb". High praise indeed...

Has each episode of Inside No. 9 got better than the previous one? I thought last week's was a true classic, but this week has topped it. I'm a little scared at how brilliant the show will be by the end of the series!

