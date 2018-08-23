Inside the Life of River Phoenix, the Beloved Actor Who Died at 23

Thursday would have been River Phoenix’s 48th birthday — almost 25 years after his untimely death.

The actor was just 23 when he died outside the Viper Room in West Hollywood due to a drug overdose on Oct. 31, 1993, but made his mark on the world after starring in beloved films Stand By Me (1986), Running on Empty (1988) and My Own Private Idaho (1991). His final film, Dark Blood, was completed in 2012.

In Phoenix’s honor, we’re taking a look back at his quick rise to fame and the best work of the gone-but-never-forgotten star.

An Unusual Childhood

Phoenix was born on August 23, 1970 in Madras, Oregon. His family moved around a bit when Phoenix was a child, living in places such as Texas, Mexico, and Venezuela as missionaries for the religious movement, the Children of God.

It was in Venezuela that River and his sister Rain formed a singing duet to help make ends meet. Sometimes they performed in talent shows and sometimes, as River recounted to PEOPLE in 1986, “at airports and in front of hotels—ya know, to eat.”

The family eventually parted ways with Children of God and returned to the United States in 1977.

“We were flower children,” Phoenix’s father, John, told PEOPLE in that same profile. “We were full of faith and we loved everybody. I think the kids have learned that. I don’t think there is any prejudice in their bones.”

An Early Rise to Fame

By the time the family reached California, River was beginning to evince some acting ability. Some of his first pieces of work included a few commercials and a role on the shorted lived television series Seven Bridges for Seven Brothers in 1982. Phoenix made his film debut in 1985’s Explorers alongside Ethan Hawke but his breakout role came in 1986 with Stand By Me, a film adapted from a Stephen King novel, where he played one of four friends who set out to find the body of a local missing boy.

Rob Reiner, the film’s director, gushed to PEOPLE in 1986 of the actor’s “tremendous warmth.” “He’s obviously been loved quite a bit,” said Reiner. “His parents have somehow managed to maintain what was pure and good about the ’60s morality and make it work. When kids are talented and become successful, you never know if they’re going to make the right judgments. Knowing his family, I give River a good shot.”

