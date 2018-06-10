Inside Keegan-Michael Key's Star-Studded Wedding Reception: 'It Was a Magical and Perfect Evening'

Keegan-Michael Key knows how to celebrate.

The actor, 47, who wed Hollywood producer and director Elisa Pugliese at their home the day before, hosted family and a few famous friends on June 9 at a black-tie reception at One World Observatory in New York City.

“It’s a truly amazing thing when you can find someone who brings happiness and joy to your life,” Key tells PEOPLE exclusively. “And more importantly helps you to share that happiness and joy with others. Before I met her I didn’t even know that was possible.”

Engaged since November 2017, the couple was feted by guests including Key’s former Comedy Central costar Jordan Peele, Paul Rudd, Michael Strahan, Stephen Colbert, Cobie Smulders, Aasif Mandvi, Erika Christensen, Fred Savage, Taran Killam, Robert Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines.

Pugliese, who wore a dress by Pamella Roland, chose orchid floral arrangements for the weekend, including her bridal bouquet, all created by Elan Flowers.

