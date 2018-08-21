Inside Jennifer Lopez's VMAs after party: A-Rod, Tiffany Haddish and more

Jennifer Lopez's big night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning at the singer's official after party at Beauty & Essex on the Lower East Side.

Of course, J.Lo's Versace look completely stole the show at the star-studded celebration, and the Video Vanguard Award winner spent the night packing on the PDA and cuddling up with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, who she had referred to as her "mirror image" during her acceptance speech.

Other stars that were there on Monday night were Iggy Azalea, Tiffany Haddish, Maxwell, Winnie Harlow, Liam Payne, Keegan Michael-Key and Olivia Munn, among others.

Check out all of the photos from inside Jennifer Lopez's 2018 VMAs after party:

